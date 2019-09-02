Dog almost crushed by ‘savage’ trap on walking track

A dog was almost crushed by an animal trap left at a junction in Ringtail State Forest.

A MAN felt lucky to wake up with his dog by his side this morning after she was almost crushed by an animal trap which was placed on a popular walking track.

Bruce Cook's border collie Indie let out frightening howl and began shaking before he realised an animal trap had caught the side of her face on Friday afternoon.

Mr Cook had been walking his two dogs in Ringtail State Forest when they came across the trap placed at the junction of two tracks.

"It almost crushed her jaw, she is the luckiest dog on earth," Mr Cook said.

"It's astounding to me that this has been set on a track that is so popular for horse riding, dog walking and hiking.

"The trap is big and savage and brutal."

Mr Cook dug the trap out of the dirt and removed it, saying it was impossible to wedge open.

He contacted Policelink to report the incident and was dropping the trap at a local station today so the matter could be investigated.

"Policelink said it was certainly illegal for a trap to be placed in that area," Mr Cook said.

"If it was set legally then that's mind boggling that these traps would be allowed to be set where they were.

"At the very least, if a trap is to be set, there should be signs so people can protect their pets and children."

Mr Cook said although Indie had been a bit more cautious in the days following the incident, she was doing fine and did not need treatment.