Dog bites inspire Ergon's online self-meter read service

ERGON Energy has launched a new online service for customers who want to read their own meters.

The initiative comes after a safe entry policy was introduced in January to prevent Ergon crews and meter readers from entering yards where dogs were not securely restrained.

At least 71 injuries from dog bites, and 199 other incidents were reported between July 2017 and October 2018.

General manager of customer and market operations, Carly Irving, said it was the first of many 24/7 self-service options designed to give customers more choice and control.

"We understand that estimated meter reads can be a source of frustration for customers, so this will be welcome news, especially for dog owners whose meters cannot be read by our people if safe access is not guaranteed," Ms Irving said.

"If a meter reader visited your property and access to your meter was restricted or unavailable, for whatever reason, you can now login and submit your own read online that same day."

Once the reading has been validated, the network business will pass it on to the customer's electricity retailer, which is responsible for billing and will ultimately determine whether it is accepted.

Ms Irving said further changes to 24/7 online services would be announced soon.

"While self-meter reads have long been an option for authorised customers in remote areas or on properties where meter access is challenging, our online service will be available to any account holder who receives an estimated read or wants to avoid an estimate," Ms Irving said.

"Electricity plays an essential part in our lives, so we want to make it as easy as possible for customers to get in touch and stay informed.

"As part of our commitment to continuous improvement of the customer experience, we'll be announcing further enhancements to our 24/7 online services, so watch this space."

Customers wanting to submit self-meter reads can log onto the Ergon Energy website and register for the service.