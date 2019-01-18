Dog bites prompt safety measures

Ergon Energy workers and meter readers will no longer enter yards where dogs are not securely restrained.

ERGON Energy workers and meter readers will no longer enter yards where dogs are not securely restrained.

The new safety measures have been introduced this week, after there were a reported 71 injuries from dog bites, and 199 other incidents between July 2017 and October 2018.

Area Manager Wayne Alderman said the safety of Ergon Energy employees is the top priority.

"If there is a dog on a property that isn't restrained - we won't go in to do work of any kind,” he said.

"We'll talk to customers about what options are available and if no one is home, we will leave information to help them do a self-read.”

"In some cases where there is a dangerous dog or known access issue, a remote read meter will be installed.”

The new Safe Entry measures began on January 14 and will apply to all properties regardless of whether they are in an urban or rural setting.

Data for the Whitsundays was included in the the Mackay Region, which ranked fourth out the 16 regions in Queensland with 22 incidents reported.

The Townsville area had 39 incidents reported, Fraser Burnett 30, and the Darling Downs 24.

"Ergon Energy will work with our customers and communities to make the new safety measures work so we have a good outcome for our people and our customers,” Mr Alderman said.