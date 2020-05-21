Dog dies in ‘traumatising’ attack at Mackay beach

Mischka, an English staffy-terrier cross, was attacked by an dog running off its leash at Town Beach, East Mackay. Picture: Contributed.

Mischka, an English staffy-terrier cross, was attacked by an dog running off its leash at Town Beach, East Mackay. Picture: Contributed.

VICIOUS attacks on pets at a Mackay beach have renewed calls for owners to keep control of their dogs.

Ami Crowley said her 13-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Pippy, was killed in a "severe attack" at Town Beach in East Mackay.

"I regret ever letting (Pip) off the leash," Ms Crowley said.

"This woman and dog came barrelling down the track from behind us.

"It was on a leash but she had no control, it happened so quickly."

MAULED TO DEATH: Pippy was killed in a dog attack at Town Beach. Picture: Contributed.

Ms Crowley said Pip rolled on her back to submit but was attacked by the 60kg male dog.

"It took four adults beating the hell out of this dog to get our dog out of its mouth," she said.

Ms Crowley said the attack was "beyond devastating".

"Our kids witnessed it and were absolutely traumatised."

Mischka, an English staffy-terrier cross, was also attacked at Town Beach.

Her owner, who does not wish to be named, said the owner of the dog that attacked Mischka had been 300m away, with no control over the animal.

"It just started shaking the absolute life out of (Mischka) … " she said.

CLOSE CALL: Mischka, an English staffy-terrier cross, was attacked by an dog running off its leash at Town Beach, East Mackay. Picture: Contributed.

Mischka survived the attack but had to have three staples in a wound on her head and was on pain killers and antibiotics, her owner said.

Mackay Regional Council community and client services director Angela Hays said pet owners were reminded to practise responsible pet ownership when walking their dogs.

"It is each pet owner's responsibility to ensure their pet is on a leash at all times when walking in public spaces," Ms Hays said.

"Residents who want to let their dog off the leash may only do so in one of the region's six off-leash dog areas, which all have signage."

But dogs must remain under effective control, Ms Hays said.

"Effective control in off-leash dog areas, means your dog responds to your command and remains close to you."

Residents can report dog attacks to council on 1300 MACKAY (622 529).

"Investigating officers need as much information as possible and you may be required to supply evidence as part of the investigation process," a MRC spokeswoman said.

For more details on council's off-leash dog areas visit www.mackay.qld.gov.au/offleash.