Crime

Cruelty probe after dead dog found in river

by Jasmin Lill
10th Jun 2019 4:15 PM
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE

 

THE RSPCA have appealed for anyone who might recognise this dog to contact them after it was found dead in the Brisbane River today.

A spokeswoman said the male dog was found in the water tied up with rope that was attached to a concrete brick near the Goodna boat ramp.

She said investigators believe the brindle Staffordshire terrier cross died by drowning.

The RSPCA has appealed for help to find who did this to a dog found in the Brisbane River.
"We're appealing for anyone with information or CCTV who may be able to help to come forward, or who saw a person with a dog matching that description in the area," she said.

Investigators took a photo of the dog at the Goodna boat ramp where it was found today.

"It's a horrible image that no-one should have to see. We can't imagine what that dog went through," she said.

A woman took to Facebook to say her nine-year-old son had make the shocking discovery while he was fishing.

Anyone with information should phone 1300 ANIMAL or email cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au

