Firefighters have freed a beloved family pooch impaled on a residential fence.
Firefighters have freed a beloved family pooch impaled on a residential fence.
Dog impaled on fence

by Jessica Coates
23rd Sep 2020 8:16 PM
Corio CFA received reports at 5.30pm the dog had tried to jump a back fence at a property on Princess Rd, Corio before a metal prong became stuck in its lower stomach.

It's understood firefighters used hydraulic cutters to separate the section of the fence and wrap up the animal on a makeshift stretcher with blankets.

The animal was then transported to a nearby animal hospital by its owners for surgery.

The breed of the dog is not known.

Originally published as Dog impaled on Corio fence

