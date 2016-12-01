30°
‘Dog man walking’ calls it quits

Inge Hansen | 1st Dec 2016 4:13 PM
BEST FRIENDS: Andy Goldsworthy with his Labrador, Milly.
BEST FRIENDS: Andy Goldsworthy with his Labrador, Milly.

THE Airlie Beach, Proserpine and Cannonvale communities won't be seeing Andy Goldsworthy and his beloved dog Milly taking to the streets for a few days.

Mr Goldsworthy, otherwise known as 'Dog Man Walking', is a recognisable member of Whitsunday community sporting a bright orange shirt and a wide brimmed hat as he walks his black Labrador, Milly, through rain, hail or shine.

Those who drive by him are usually sure to receive a smile and a wave.

But yesterday morning, Mr Goldsworthy's spirit was broken.

After a lengthy walk, he made the split decision to stop by a store in Cannonvale to buy a water bottle which could be carried on his back and used to hydrate Milly at any point during their daily walks.

Milly was left to wait outside the store while Mr Goldsworthy quickly made his purchase but he was interrupted when a woman, who'd seen Milly outside in the sun, confronted him at the check-out about how he was treating the dog he has cared for since she came into his life three years ago.

"I was cornered," he said.

"She must have followed me in and saw Milly outside.

She claimed I was going to kill (Milly) and that I was a disgrace and that I was being cruel and the whole town was against me."

Mr Goldsworthy said he tried to explain himself but the woman wouldn't "hear any of it".

"All I want is the freedom to walk my dog," he said.

The pair's plight worsened when the situation hit social media.

Some people expressed their concerns for Milly's paws as the heat on the ground intensified while others praised Mr Goldsworthy for giving himself and his dog regular exercise.

Ingrid Ruck commented on the post saying "Every day I drive past him and he waves and smiles and makes my day".

"I don't even know him, but that doesn't matter to him. When a stranger can put a smile on your face with nothing more than a wave and a smile, I think that's a pretty awesome person," she wrote.

Vet nurse at Orchid Valley Veterinary Surgery, Lara Mitton, said she had spoken to Mr Goldsworthy after he called the surgery following the incident.

She said as long as dogs were walked during the cooler parts of the days and not between 11am and 2pm - and in the hotter months from 10am, there shouldn't be anything to worry about.

"He does all the right things as far as keeping (Milly) cool and hydrated," she said, adding "it's important not to walk in the hottest time of the day and encourage (dogs) to walk on the grass".

When watching Mr Goldsworthy initiate a walk, it's clear Milly loves the physical activity as she grabs hold of the lead in her mouth.

"She sits outside the bedroom or lounge room window and at around 8am, she'll start whining and as soon as I get the lead, she jumps," Mr Goldsworthy said.

"In other words, she hates not being walked."

Having walked dogs since he was in his 20s and been a dog owner his whole life, Mr Goldsworthy is no stranger to canines and had never received any hurtful comments until moving to the Whitsundays with his wife in January - since when he has been verbally abused three times.

To ensure Milly has an enjoyable walk, Mr Goldsworthy said he made sure she was in control of the speed and length of the trek.

"When (Milly) has had enough, she turns to the left and that's when I know it's time to go," he said.

Mr Goldsworthy and Milly often walk to Brandy Creek and back making multiple stops along the way to cool down, eat food and rehydrate.

Sometimes they walk as far as Proserpine.

The weather doesn't' hold the duo back, with Mr Goldsworthy saying Milly's love for water meant when it was raining, he would be "done for" and would walk for hours.

He said there were two motivations behind the extensive walks - his health and "my experience with (Labradors) is if they don't get exercise they gain weight and they destroy your yard".

"I get a lot of people asking if I'm raising money for something and I just say I'm just walking for my dog and for my health," he said.

To those who have made comments in his defence, Mr Goldsworthy said he was overwhelmed by the community support.

Topics:  andy goldsworthy dog man walking millie whitsundays

