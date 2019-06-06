Dog owners not happy with leash law change

FURRY FRIENDS: Rowena Kissun with Ned and Douglas, Amy Close with Bosun, Craig Watson with Stella and Dwaine Reha with Lolli .

DOG owners have banded together in frustration following a recent change in local law at Cannonvale Foreshore.

A motion moved on May 21 by Division 2 Councillor Ron Petterson requires dog owners to have their dogs on a leash or risk a $261 fine at Cannonvale Beach, which had previously allowed dogs to run free.

Cr Petterson took to social media to inform the public of the law change, explaining after numerous complaints to council and a general concern for child safety, dogs would now have to remain on a leash at Cannonvale Foreshore.

The post was met with mixed response with those against the change starting a petition to have the new law revoked and nearly 50 dog owners gathering at the Cannonvale Foreshore last Friday to share their frustration with Seven News Mackay.

Leading the charge, and overseeing the petition which on June 2 had almost 600 signatures, dog owner Amy Close said she was "furious” with the law change and felt dog owners and their dogs had been unfairly done by.

"I've never seen an incident occur here (Cannonvale Foreshore), and the argument of children and dogs don't mix just doesn't stand up,” she said.

"For my dog Bosun, it's his most favourite time of the day - we come down here for a run, swim and a play, so to take that away is really sad.”

In a letter to Cr Petterson, Ms Close outlined several points for the councillor to consider regarding the changed law including dog owner's disappointment in not being consulted when an issue with the previous law was first recognised.

"In the future, please consult and communicate to you constituents about important issues and let us have a say before making knee-jerk decisions that affect us all,” Ms Close wrote.

People looking for a place to let their dog run free are now being directed to the park across from the foreshore on Coral Esplanade, but this has raised concerns with of its own with dog owners.

"You also direct people to the now only off-lead dog area in Cannonvale, which contains an unfenced child's playground, which has been a concern to dog owners who frequent this park for years,” Ms Close said.

Speaking with the Whitsunday Times, Cr Petterson said now the risk to child safety had been removed, he was seeking an alternative solution.

He said although the change had left dog owners unhappy, he remained confident his actions were in the best interest of the public.

"Since the original motion was moved for Cannonvale Beach I have actively been seeking a solution and I intend to put forward a notice of motion to council recommending activating alternative off leash areas that I believe present a more suitable compromise for dog owners whilst maintaining public safety,” Cr Petterson said.

"A risk was identified which I couldn't ignore - we've had to act immediately, and we couldn't wait weeks discussing a solution while a risk was evident.

"I don't disagree with the action we took and now that risk has been attended to, I believe there should be a further solution found.”