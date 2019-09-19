Menu
Police are chasing a fugitive, seen heading north from Reeney St on foot.
News

Dog squad called to help track fugitive

Maddelin McCosker, maddelin.mccosker@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2019 12:06 PM
12:00PM: REPORTS suggest police have called in the dog squad to help apprehend a fugitive who has been on the run this morning in North Rockhampton.

The latest information suggests the man is somewhere in Kershaw Gardens, but his exact location is currently unkown.

Police are setting up a cordon around the area, specific streets are unkown at this stage.

More to come.

10:45PM: POLICE are currently pursuing a fugitive in the vicinity of Reeney St, North Rockhampton.

Initial reports indicate the suspect was on foot and moving north along the riverbank area near the bowls club, possibly heading to the Queens Park area and the train bridge.

The description of the suspect is a male wearing a red shirt.

It is not known what offence the man is wanted for at this stage.

No other information was initially available.

Updates to come.

fugitive north rockhampton queensland police service reeney st rockhampton police
