A SUNSHINE Coast dog is lucky to be alive after swallowing a fish hook, line and sinker, literally.
Dog swallows discarded fish hook at Coast hotspot

Matty Holdsworth
by
27th Jul 2018 1:27 PM | Updated: 2:17 PM

A SUNSHINE Coast dog is lucky to be alive after swallowing a fish hook, line and sinker, literally.

Mountain Creek high school teacher Lisa Kempf was walking her best friend, off leash, at 5am this morning.

She was at the Mooloolaba Spit when her dog latched onto the barbed item and swallowed it.

Her dog needed life-saving surgery for the hook to be removed.

Mrs Kempf took to social media today to share her disgust.

"Some careless low life couldn't be bothered cleaning up their mess with no thought of the impact one discarded hook may have," Mrs Kempf posted to social media.

"Over $2000 later for surgery and x-rays, he has survived having his stomach embedded with a hook.

"People, please, please be responsible when fishing."

    Local Partners