Dog torching claim on cruelty list

Logan cases on the RSPCA’s shame file included an attempt to torch a dog and a dog dying in the heat.

CLAIMS of a dog being torched and of a dog found dead from heat exposure are two of the cases that got Logan suburbs named and shamed in an alarming RSPCA list documenting animal cruelty.

More than 30 Logan suburbs made the statewide list with Kingston recording 111 reports of animal abuse last year.

Sixteen Logan suburbs made it into the top 100 with 108 cases at Eagleby; 102 at Woodridge; 89 at Crestmead and Beenleigh.

Slacks Creek, Beaudesert, Marsden, Browns Plains, Upper Coomera, Jimboomba and Greenbank all had more than 50 cases reported.

Caboolture was the worst place in Queensland for animal cruelty last year with 221 reported cases.

RSPCA Queensland received 18,692 complaints about animal cruelty and neglect last year, 800 more than in 2018.

The alarming statistics were released last week, less than a month after a man allegedly tried to set light to a family's pet dog in Bethania.

Lucky escape: Fonzy the pet dog went missing after a man allegedly tried to set fire to the dog in Bethania last month.

That case will go to court this month but only 335 cases across the state went before the courts with charges laid under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

The RSPCA was also investigating an incident in which a dog died in the heat after being tethered to a fence in Loganlea in November.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Micheal Beatty said there were nearly 1000 calls regarding heat stress where the animal was left in a hot car or it could not reach shade and water.

Mr Beatty said the complaints included animals with insufficient food and water, poor living conditions, animals being tethered and not receiving exercise, abandonment, injuries not being treated and animals left in poor condition.

"Complaints have risen a little bit every year but last year there was certainly a bigger rise than in the past," he said.

RSPCA animal ambulance officers also had a busy year with 29,865 calls.

