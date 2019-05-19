Doggie donations to the rescue

SUPPORT: Bronte Wicks and the Commonwealth Bank team were visited by some furry friends when handing this cheque. Rollo and Lotti are both ready for adoption.

SUPPORT: Bronte Wicks and the Commonwealth Bank team were visited by some furry friends when handing this cheque. Rollo and Lotti are both ready for adoption. CONTRIBUTED

A GENEROUS donation will assist the Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue with basic necessities with the non-profit organisation looking to rehome more than 40 furry friends.

The $500 donation from the Commonwealth Bank is part of the bank's community grants scheme and helps to raise money for community organisations.

The funds will go a long way to helping pet rescue by assisting with desexing, vaccinating and microchipping new dogs that come through the organisation.

Bronte Wicks, organiser of the Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue, said donations like this are the lifeblood of the organisation and the reason they can continue to operate.

"We have over 40 animals in our care that we're currently trying to find homes for and we're always desperately looking for help with funds and donations," Ms Wicks said.

"A donation like this is what keeps the lights on for us."

Ms Wicks said she had been blown away by the support they've received from the community after putting out a call for help.

"We've had so many people help us out; from pensioners who don't have much to spare up to big generous private donations. Anything helps us," she said.

Ms Wicks says that if you're looking for a new furry friend, residents should look to "adopt, not shop".

"We have so many amazing dogs and cats that people can adopt. We have 17 puppies who are currently looking for a home," Ms Wicks said.

"I think it's important that people realise that when they adopt a dog from us, their actually saving the lives of two animals.

"You not only save the life of the animal you take home with you but you also save the life of the dog we can then bring into our care because of the adoption."

Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue regularly post photos of all four-pawed friends who are ready for adoption on their Facebook page.

If you're interested in adopting a dog, donating, or helping out the Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue, contact Bronte Wicks on 0434 135 370