Menu
Login
Elizabeth Griffiths and Ashley Gunn with some clients at Pongo's Unleashed and hydrobat.
Elizabeth Griffiths and Ashley Gunn with some clients at Pongo's Unleashed and hydrobat. Jacqueline Quadrio
News

Doggy daycare centre for pampered pooches

tamera francis
by
18th Apr 2018 4:28 PM

TREAT your pooch to a day of socialising, fun, games and maybe even a pamper at Pongo's Unleashed and hydrobath, doggy day care.

Elizabeth Griffiths purchased the business three months ago and renamed it to complement her hydrobath business.

After dropping your furry friend off or having them collected from your house they will play the day away with the other pooches and return home ready for bed.

Mrs Griffiths offers a mobile hydrobath service five days a week and has a separate bath on site if you choose to get your dog squeaky clean after a day of play.

Pongo's is open from Monday to Thursday, 7.15am through to 5.15pm and can arrange services to cater to your needs and those of your best mate.

Mrs Griffiths said it was mandatory that your dog was socialised, desexed and vaccinated before entering the park.

"We always do a 30 minute trial with the owner and keep their number on hand.

"We don't take on any aggressive, unsocialised clients to protect the safety of the other dogs.”

Mrs Griffiths worked as a hydrobath operator in Redcliffe for two years before moving north to start her own business within the industry.

"The park is a dog's home away from home.”

Pongo's Unleashed has a capacity of 25 dogs and is growing in popularity, so if your best friend would like some more mates of the same species Pongo's is the perfect place for them.

better business cannonvale feature pongo's unleashed and hydrobath whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Funny mums get real at the Reef

    Funny mums get real at the Reef

    News A two-and-a-half year drought will come to an end when comedians Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan bring their 'Women Like Us' tour to Airlie.

    • 18th Apr 2018 4:53 PM
    Whitsunday Council worker pushes limits to raise awareness

    Whitsunday Council worker pushes limits to raise awareness

    News Pushing a mum of three to her limits to raise awareness.

    • 18th Apr 2018 4:42 PM
    Whitsunday dancers on show to Australia

    Whitsunday dancers on show to Australia

    News Petite dancers on show at superboats festival.

    • 18th Apr 2018 4:38 PM
    What your vet wants you to know

    What your vet wants you to know

    News Homelessness, heartworms and cushings, how to keep your pet safe.

    • 18th Apr 2018 4:24 PM

    Local Partners