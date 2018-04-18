Doggy daycare centre for pampered pooches

Elizabeth Griffiths and Ashley Gunn with some clients at Pongo's Unleashed and hydrobat.

Jacqueline Quadrio

TREAT your pooch to a day of socialising, fun, games and maybe even a pamper at Pongo's Unleashed and hydrobath, doggy day care.

Elizabeth Griffiths purchased the business three months ago and renamed it to complement her hydrobath business.

After dropping your furry friend off or having them collected from your house they will play the day away with the other pooches and return home ready for bed.

Mrs Griffiths offers a mobile hydrobath service five days a week and has a separate bath on site if you choose to get your dog squeaky clean after a day of play.

Pongo's is open from Monday to Thursday, 7.15am through to 5.15pm and can arrange services to cater to your needs and those of your best mate.

Mrs Griffiths said it was mandatory that your dog was socialised, desexed and vaccinated before entering the park.

"We always do a 30 minute trial with the owner and keep their number on hand.

"We don't take on any aggressive, unsocialised clients to protect the safety of the other dogs.”

Mrs Griffiths worked as a hydrobath operator in Redcliffe for two years before moving north to start her own business within the industry.

"The park is a dog's home away from home.”

Pongo's Unleashed has a capacity of 25 dogs and is growing in popularity, so if your best friend would like some more mates of the same species Pongo's is the perfect place for them.