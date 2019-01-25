Menu
German shepherd Rocky helps catch Essendon criminals
Police dog’s adorable reaction after arrest

by Tamsin Rose
25th Jan 2019 10:08 AM

IT'S all pats and treats for dog squad german shepherd Rocky after he helped Victoria Police nab five teens last night.

Officers were called to an address on Rose St, Essendon, about 7.30pm after reports a young man had been assaulted and robbed by five males.

The 25-year-old victim was assaulted and had his phone and credit cards stolen.

The teens sped away from the scene in a stolen Subaru before they abandoned it on Riverside Ave in Keilor when they ran away.

The dog squad, including Rocky, was called in to catch the alleged teen offenders.

Rocky promptly got to work in the heat, locating an offender hiding in long grass more than 1km from the dumped car.

Good boy? Great boy.
Rocky cooling off in the river.
Nearby, the dog sniffed out another three hot and bothered teens hiding in the bushes.

The fifth offender was arrested earlier by patrolling members.

After all of his hard work, Rocky jumped into the Maribyrnong River and refused to leave for 25 minutes.

"Rocky is still enjoying a well-deserved rest after evidently barking up the right tree," Natalie Butler from Victoria Police said.

"He'll be inundated with treats in due course."

Four underage teens were on Friday morning changed with a range of offences including car theft and assault.

They have been bailed to appear at a children's court at a later date.

An 18-year-old man from Broadmeadows was charged with similar offences, was also bailed and will appear at the Broadmeadows Magistrates' Court in May.

