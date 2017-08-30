25°
News

Dogs galloping for new off-leash park

WELCOME ADDITION: Steve Thurtell (with his dog Cooper) is looking forward to the opening of a new off-leash park in Jubilee Pocket.
WELCOME ADDITION: Steve Thurtell (with his dog Cooper) is looking forward to the opening of a new off-leash park in Jubilee Pocket. Jacob Wilson
by Jacob Wilson

"THE more dog parks the better”.

This is what Cannonvale resident Steve Thurtell had to say about the news that work had begun on an off-leash dog enclosure being prepared at Wildlife Road Park on Jubilee Pocket.

The area will also benefit with a brand new shaded playground and additional park facilities.

Mr Thurtell welcomed the news and said there needed to be more places for Whitsunday dog owners to take their pets.

"There is only here at Cannonvale Beach and Dingo Beach the dogs need to have a gallop provided they are supervised and looked after,” he said.

"I'm sure it will be handy for the locals.”

The new fenced off-leash dog enclosure will allow dogs to play off-lead in a safe environment for all park users.

The work started last week and is expected to be finished by the end of October, depending on weather conditions.

Councillor Jan Clifford said the completed project would offer one more opportunity for families to bond together.

"We will have a massive new playground, and shaded barbecues for families to enjoy spending time together,” she said.

"This area has been really underutilised for a long time, and these works will help rejuvenate Jubilee Pocket for the local community.”

The new park facilities will be provided under the Works for Queensland funding program, which is designed to "boost the local economy by providing local jobs”.

For further information on council projects, contact council on 4945 0200.

Topics:  dog new park off leash

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Success, science and speeches

Success, science and speeches

FROM international friendships to harbouring future environmental leaders - this month has been one of science and success for Whitsunday Christian College.

Hard work recognised

WELL DONE: Casey Dickinson was presented with the National Employment Services Association Rising Star award by Rosie Batty.

Four Community Solutions workers were awarded.

Revised Cat D funding to get Shute Harbour 'back up to speed'

BOOST: Shute Harbour suffered significant damage as a result of Cyclone Debbie.

Shute Harbour has secured Category D funding.

National audience hit

PARADISE: Palm Bay Resort was screened to a national audience at its best.

The Postcards team visited the Whitsundays.

Local Partners