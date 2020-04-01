Dogs gone: Schoolgirl sex scandal verdict is in

Jayden Okunbor has been deregistered by the NRL for his involvement. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty

Canterbury players Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have been deregistered.

The pair have had their contracts cancelled following their schoolgirl sex scandal.

The players were immediately stood down by the Bulldogs following the incident while in camp in Port Macquarie in February.

The Bulldogs lost about $2 million worth of sponsorship as a result of the saga.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said the behaviour would not be tolerated.

"The behaviour of both players was inexcusable and a very serious breach of the code of conduct,'' he said.

"The game will not tolerate such conduct and as such both players have had their registrations cancelled.

"This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behaviour."

The NRL's stance comes despite its own leading gender adviser delivering a shock opinion on the controversy, declaring: "This is not a sex scandal, this is a workplace conduct issue".

Canterbury confirmed in a statement the pair's club contracts had been cancelled following Greenberg' announcement.

"The NRL have today deregistered both Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera with immediate effect and as a result their playing contracts with the Bulldogs have been cancelled," the statement reads.

Corey Harawira-Naera, 24, has also been deregistered for his role in the saga. Picture: AAP/Richard Wainwright

"Our Club acted swiftly and was proactive in relation to the incidents in accordance with the expectations of our club and the NRL guidelines. Accordingly, our Club fully supports the determination made by the NRL in defence of the reputation of our game and the conduct of the majority of players who represent their respective clubs in the right way.

"The conduct of the two players, on the eve of our final trial match, demonstrated an unacceptable lack of respect for their teammates, their coach and club officials, our hosts in Port Macquarie and fans of the game everywhere.

"An important part of the role of being a professional rugby league player is to promote the game and act as an ambassador for your club and the code. There can be no tolerance for any abuse of the privileged status the game affords its leading players.

Todd Greenberg. Picture: Matt King/Getty

"The consequences of this matter have been serious and far-reaching and protecting the welfare of the young women involved has been a priority for us since we were first alerted to this issue. They have, unfortunately, been the victims of some distasteful social media attacks which are not called for and need to stop. We have been in regular contact with them, their families and their school and we will continue to offer ongoing support moving forward.

"Jayden and Corey have been subject to intense scrutiny in recent times and have paid a heavy price for their behaviour. They too are entitled to welfare support to help them through this period and assist them into the next stage of their careers. Our Club will liaise with their respective agents, the NRL and the Rugby League Players Association to ensure they receive the support and guidance they need.

Skipper Josh Jackson has been supporting the pair. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We know and accept that there will be conflicting views about the penalties handed out to these two players. Our united view as a Club is that a firm line must be drawn in the sand to uphold the standards and values that define our club. We want to assure our members, partners and supporters that we have outstanding people at the Bulldogs who are working harder than ever to make sure anyone associated with our club understands that we have a culture that we all live by and that this type of behaviour will simply not be tolerated."

Days after the story broke, a damning social media exchange emerged between Okunbor and a student he met on a school visit that ultimately ended the winger's Bulldogs career.

Okunbor and Harawira-Naera had received support from club captain Josh Jackson as they waited to learn their futures.

Originally published as Dogs gone! Schoolgirl sex scandal verdict is in