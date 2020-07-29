'Fell in love': Heartwarming ending for dog with ruff past

ALL good things come to those who wait - and that's what happened for Dozer the dog.

Dozer has spent the last three years at Brave Companion Dog's rescue centre in Laidley, but two weeks ago, a loving family came into his life.

Searching for a rescue dog, Amanda Cridge found Dozer on the rescue centre's Facebook page and fell in love Dozer.

"I fell in love with him as soon as I saw the photo," she said.

Her young family visited Dozer, and the bull arab-cross immediately took to her youngest daughter Milah, 3.

Milah Ryder, with Dozer and Amanda Cridge. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

Dozer has since taken on the role as a protector, often watching Amanda's children play outside at their Laidley home.

"When the kids are on the trampoline, if the zipper is open, he'll get in there with them," she said.

"If they're outside playing, he's very close by sunning himself and watching them play."

Her eldest daughter will sit and draw with Dozer on his bed - and as expected - Dozer laps up the love and attention.

Amanda knew she wanted a rescue dog when she began searching for the family's newest addition.

"I wanted to save a dog rather than buying from a breeder that will mostly likely have their dogs bought anyway," she said.

Dozer was adopted from Laidleys Brave Companion Dogs animal rescue centre. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

"They need love, they've obviously had a hard life beforehand."

Brave Companion Dogs co-ordinator Ludelle Milne said Dozer arrived at the rescue centre in 2017.

"He had a home for about three months … it just didn't work," she said.

"We had a few people look at him, he just seemed to miss out or it was the wrong people."

Last week, the centre rehomed three dogs, and have another seven that will soon be ready for adoption.

Follow Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel on Facebook here