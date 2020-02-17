Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

The second phase of the Wonders of the Whitsundays campaign has been launched. Photo: Tourism Whitsundays

THE second $600,000 phase of the 'Wonders of the Whitsundays' destination campaign has been launched in a bid to reassure holiday-makers the region was firmly back on the map for travel.

Tourism Whitsundays, in partnership with local industry members and Tourism and Events Queensland, is keen to continue to market 'The Heart of the Great Barrier Reef' after the success of the first stage of the campaign last year.

Tourism Whitsundays Chief Executive Officer Tash Wheeler said stakeholders involved last year were "thrilled" with the results not only in dollar value, but also in raising consumer awareness for The Whitsundays as a destination.

"The key factor in developing phase two of the campaign is to drive visitation to the region and provide consumers with excellent holiday packages, encouraging more domestic travellers to holiday here this year," she said.

Phase two will see Tourism Whitsundays and Tourism and Events Queensland partner with nine local operators: Cruise Whitsundays, Coral Sea Marina Resort, Daydream Island, Elysian Retreat, #GoBareboating, Hamilton Island, InterContinential Hayman Island Resort, Palm Bay Resort, and Pinnacles Resort.

The second part of the campaign will incorporate the new Whitsundays branding unveiled late last year and will target key domestic markets in New South Wales, Victoria, the intrastate and regional market.

The destination will be promoted through broad creative media which will include hyper-targeted TV advertising, digital displays in metro office towers, metro public transport street furniture, and social and digital activity.

Kate Purdie, Coral Sea Marina Resort's general manager, said the campaign had come at a perfect time after major refurbishments at the resort.

"As the Whitsundays mainland tourism hub, we are dedicated to bringing more visitors to the region to stay, play, and explore the wonders of the Whitsundays," she said.

"With recent upgrades to our resort hotel, the range of quality products available to our key domestic markets is now even greater.

"This campaign will showcase the hero experiences of the Whitsundays and bring renewed focus to the range of holiday options available for domestic travellers in our region."

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said boosting domestic visitor numbers was now more important than ever as many operators were "feeling the pinch" due to the coronavirus.

"It's important that we keep the pressure on," she said.

"The Whitsundays is one of the most beautiful places on the planet. There's something for everyone in this part of the world.

"Tourism is the lifeblood of the Whitsundays economy, supporting one in three local jobs. This campaign is hugely important."

In phase one of the campaign Tourism and Events Queensland partnered with Cruise Whitsundays, Daydream Island Resort, Hamilton Island and InterContinental Hayman Island Resort.