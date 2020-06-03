Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Razor wire and security cameras on the perimeter fence on the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre ... four former detainees are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled
Razor wire and security cameras on the perimeter fence on the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre ... four former detainees are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled
News

Don Dale youth detainees to get compo over tear gas

by Greg Roberts
3rd Jun 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR former detainees from the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin are entitled to damages after they were tear gassed, the High Court has ruled.

Josiah Binsaris, Leroy O'Shea, Keiran Webster and a fourth person, who can't be named, are pursuing compensation, alleging that they were unlawfully exposed when prison officers used CS gas to target another unruly detainee in a 2014 incident.

The "deliberate and intentional" use of the tear gas, known as a CS fogger, by the prison officer on youths in the detention centre was not lawful under the NT Youth Justice Act, the court found by a majority.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Don Dale youth detainees to get compo over tear gas

More Stories

Show More
compensation don dale editors picks high court tear gas youth detention

Just In

    Kmart hack we need to stop

    Kmart hack we need to stop
    • 3rd Jun 2020 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with attempted murder fronts court

        premium_icon Man charged with attempted murder fronts court

        News A MAN charged with attempted murder, after allegedly shooting another man in the stomach, has fronted court.

        Using waste to grow wonders in Proserpine

        premium_icon Using waste to grow wonders in Proserpine

        News The proposed project could, quite literally, turn trash into treasure helping both...

        ‘Vote with your tyres’: Bowen motorists pay more for fuel

        premium_icon ‘Vote with your tyres’: Bowen motorists pay more for fuel

        News Bowen motorists have been slogged with higher fuel than their neighbouring towns

        Proserpine diners enjoy new relaxed rules

        premium_icon Proserpine diners enjoy new relaxed rules

        News A further easing of restrictions at pubs, cafes and restaurants, which can now...