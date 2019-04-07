Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
In this April 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalisation Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
In this April 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalisation Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics

Trump ‘hasn’t read Mueller report’

by New York Post
7th Apr 2019 11:49 AM

US President Donald Trump has stated he has not read the Mueller report, even though he has "every right to do so."

Mr Trump took to Twitter to express his opinions.

The statement came after the House Judiciary Committee, headed by a Democrat, authorised the issuance of a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller's full and unredacted report, the New York Post reported.

On March 24, Attorney-General William Barr issued a report summarising the conclusions of the Mueller investigation, which focused on whether the Trump campaign worked with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

There was no collusion, and Mr Barr concluded that Mr Trump did not commit obstruction of justice, either.

A firestorm over the report has continued since then, with Democrats demanding the report be released in full.

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

More Stories

donald trump editors picks mueller report

Top Stories

    Hip hip, hooray for Prossie library's 21st birthday

    Hip hip, hooray for Prossie library's 21st birthday

    News Proserpine Library is celebrating 21 years and there'll be fairy floss, games, a sausage sizzle, story time, make sure you check it out.

    20 good reasons to see Thirsty Merc

    20 good reasons to see Thirsty Merc

    Whats On Locals will get a chance to see Australian musicians Thirsty Merc.

    Letters to the editor

    premium_icon Letters to the editor

    Letters to the Editor This week's letters to the editor.

    Flex your brain muscles by joining Community Chess Club

    Flex your brain muscles by joining Community Chess Club

    News Try your hand at 'absorbing pastime'.