Menu
Login
News

Trump finally breaks silence on porn star

DONALD Trump claims he did not know about a $130,000 payment made to an adult porn who alleges they had an affair.

In his first public statement over the scandal, the President finally answered questions over the alleged affair with Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump was questioned about his knowledge of the payment to Ms Daniels while on-board Air Force One.

"No," Mr Trump said about the payment, which was made by his private lawyer Michael Cohen.

"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."

US President Donald Trump said he doesn’t know about money paid to actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels who claims she had an affair with him. Picture: Mandel Ngan AFP./ Joe Raedle Getty Images
US President Donald Trump said he doesn’t know about money paid to actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels who claims she had an affair with him. Picture: Mandel Ngan AFP./ Joe Raedle Getty Images

The payment was made to Ms Daniels just one month before the 2016 election.

Mr Trump said he didn't know why his longtime lawyer made the payment or where he got the money.

Ms Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with the president in 2006 and was paid as part of a nondisclosure agreement she is seeking to invalidate.

- with AP

Related Items

Topics:  adultery affair donald trump editors picks hush money porn star stormy daniels

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Stolen Car, Whitsundays

Stolen Car, Whitsundays

WHITSUNDAY police are appealing for residents to be on the lookout for a stolen 2004 model black Mitsubishi lancer sedan.

Courageous Connor's cancer triumph

Rhiannon Howse and husband Gordon Howse with children Isla Howse, Connor Howse and Freya Howse.

Special cancer connection for Australian and Kiwi cousins.

Insurance forum slated for May

ONGOING: Cyclone clean up in Proserpine eight months after TC Debbie touched down.

ANOTHER forum will be held in Proserpine on May 14.

Good Friday funsters run for buns

EASTER NOURISHMENTS: Participants post 2018 run for Buns fun run at Fitness Venue in Airlie Beach.

Good fun and a run, end with a good bun.

Local Partners