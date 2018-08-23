Trump to ‘study’ SA farm seizures

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has ordered his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "closely study" the South African government's land seizures from white farmers.

"I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers," Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

He was reacting to a segment on Fox News reporting on moves by South Africa's government to begin the process of unilaterally seizing farms after negotiations with the owners to buy the properties stalled.

"South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers," Mr Trump tweeted, quoting Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

More to come.