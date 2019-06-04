Royals roll out red carpet for Trumps

Donald and Melania Trump were met by Prince Charles and Camilla at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty Images

UNITED States president Donald Trump has been treated with a lavish State Banquet at Buckingham Palace with the Queen overnight.

Mr Trump was given the elaborate dinner, with table service that included six glasses for each guest, following a day of diplomatic events.

The dinner began at 3am AEST time, with speeches from both Mr Trump and the Queen scheduled later in the morning.

About 170 guests were expected. Along with members of the royal family, Trump's own adult children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump will attend. The other guests are reportedly invited based on their links to the US.

Mr Trump took to Twitter to say that the first day of his UK trip was going well, as he signalled that he wanted to strike a free trade deal once Brexit was finalised.

"London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong. Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country," he wrote on Twitter.

"Haven't seen any protests yet, but I'm sure the Fake News will be working hard to find them. Great love all around. Also, big Trade Deal is possible once UK gets rid of the shackles."

Mr Trump also visited Westminster Abbey in central London where he laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The president called Westminster Abbey a "special place" in the Distinguished Visitors' Book, after marvelling at the age of the church, which was built in 1269.

"Thank you so much. This has been a great honour. Special place," he wrote.

Mr and Mrs Trump both put their signatures underneath.

ROYALS ROLL OUT THE RED CARPET

Earlier in the day, the Trumps had afternoon tea with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, at Clarence House, ahead of their state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall met the Trumps as they arrived on Monday.

Inside Clarence House, one of several royal residences in London, the two couples posed for photos in front of a fireplace, reports the New York Post.

Charles pointed out several items on the walls of the reception hall in the stone house across from Buckingham Palace.

The president also greeted Sir Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the US.

Following tea, Mr Trump and the first lady returned to Winfield House, the US ambassador's residence, where they will be staying during their visit, prior to the formal banquet at Buckingham Palace.

LUNCH WITH THE QUEEN

Earlier, the US president arrived at Buckingham Palace for lunch with the Queen and other senior royals.

Prince Charles, wearing a purple spotted tie, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, provided the official welcome for Mr Trump before he was due to meet the Queen.

Police had taken position on the roof before the helicopter touched down amid tight security.

The Queen, dressed in turquoise, also welcomed Mr Trump, wearing a blue tie and dark suit, and his wife Melania, who was wearing a striking white hat and white dress with a black belt.

Mr Trump also inspected a Guard of Honour with Prince Charles and Royal Gun salutes were fired in nearby Green Park and at the Tower of London to welcome the US President, who is in London for a three-day visit to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

The guns had been used in World War I.

After the Trumps' private lunch with the Queen, they took in a viewing of the royal art collection, which has a special significance to the United States.

Mr Trump and Melania touched down at Stansted Airport, 62km, northeast of London, around 6pm (AEST).

Before landing, Mr Trump sparked controversy when he fired back at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who had compared the US President to "20th century fascists".

As he came into Stansted, Mr Trump tweeted: "Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me".

Mr Trump's adult children are also expected to be in the UK for the visit, with Ivanka and Tiffany already in London.

Donald Jr and Eric are yet to arrive, but the main celebrations will be on Wednesday.

More than 20,000 police will provide a ring of steel for Mr Trump's official visit, with the bill to hit $A32 million.

Mr Trump did not back down from his comments about UK politics ahead of his visit.

He has already weighed into the leadership race, backing favourite Boris Johnson, who he may meet when in the UK, and saying that minor party leader Nigel Farage should be involved in Brexit talks.

"Well, people ask me questions. Like you, you're asking me a question. Don't ask me the question if you don't want me to talk about it," he said on the White House lawn before leaving.

Mr Trump also denied that he called Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, "nasty" in an interview when asked about her comments that she would move to Canada if he was elected.

Mr Trump made the comments in a taped interview with The Sun newspaper.

He later said: "I made no bad comment."

Meghan had called Mr Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive" in 2016.

She made the comments before she married Prince Harry and will be a notable absence during his visit to the UK this week.

The Duchess remains on maternity leave after the birth of her son Archie last month.

Mr Trump arrived at a time of crisis in British politics with Prime Minister Theresa May set to resign on Friday, June 7.

Mrs May quit after she failed to deliver a deal on Britain leaving the European Union after almost three years of talks.

The race is on for a new leader, while discussions have centred on Britain leaving the EU without a deal on October 31.

The US President has already weighed into the local politics ahead of his arrival, declaring that fringe-politician turned mainstream threat Nigel Farage should be involved in Brexit talks.

"I like Nigel a lot. He has a lot to offer," Mr Trump told The Sunday Times.

"He is a very smart person. They won't bring him in. Think how well they would do if they did."

Mr Farage, a long time European Union sceptic, started the Brexit Party seven weeks ago and won 31 per cent of the vote in European elections this month.

The Brexit Party topped a poll published on Sunday in The Observer of voters' intentions in a general election, with 26 per cent, ahead of Labour, 22 per cent and the sitting Conservative Party at 17 per cent.

The highlight of the state visit will be D-Day 75th anniversary celebrations in Portsmouth on Wednesday, commemorating the audacious invasion of France across the English Channel that was the turning point in World War II.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is also due to attend, along with other world leaders.

This is Mr Trump's second visit to the United Kingdom as United States president - he had tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle in July last year.

He will visit Ireland on his way home where he will play golf at a hotel he owns.

