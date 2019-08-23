Donated charity items stolen

Travis Desnica pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to taking donated items from the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre.

A MAN who was involved with taking donated items from the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre said he took the items to give to the homeless.

On June 4, Travis Troy Desnica, along with two women he'd met only hours earlier in Airlie Beach, took items left by the centre's charity bin at 3.48am.

A Facebook post depicting Desnica through footage taken on the night, saying he was wanted in relation to the stolen goods, prompted Desnica to come forward to police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Desnica, 45, told police the women had told him they were homeless and needed blankets and so he helped them take the items from the centre.

"He said he didn't take anything for himself but he took a box containing books, knives and forks,” Sgt Myors said.

"He said he'd given it to the ladies, so he didn't know where the items were. He called the centre to say he would pay back any money owing for the items he stole.”

Desnica pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to stealing and three other charges.

Solicitor Elizabeth Smith asked magistrate James Morton to convict Desnica and not further punish him, considering he had already spent 73 days in prison.

Mr Morton said he could see Desnica was trying to do a good deed for someone but he already had a history littered with drug use.

"Drugs have ruined your life,” he said.

"You've got a criminal history of a 100-year-old.”

Mr Morton took into account days spent in custody and convicted him with no further punishment.