28°
News

Donation centre GIVES hope

Jacob Wilson | 15th Apr 2017 1:40 PM
Zoe, Steven and Robyn Heath with Rotary member Fred Dixon and Peita Rollings at the Rotary GIVE Centre on Paluma Road in Cannonvale.
Zoe, Steven and Robyn Heath with Rotary member Fred Dixon and Peita Rollings at the Rotary GIVE Centre on Paluma Road in Cannonvale. Jacob Wilson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Heath family lost almost everything when Cyclone Debbie hit the coast two and a half weeks ago.

Their Gregory River residence sustained severe damage as a result of cyclonic winds and flooding.

This is why the opening of the Rotary GIVE Centre on Paluma Road from 10am today was a god-send for the family.

Robyn Heath said because of the hard work of dedicated volunteers and generous donors, his family would be one step closer to getting back on their feet.

"We pretty much lost the house, we had no insurance for stuff inside the house and a few people have helped us out with everything from the kitchen and food parcels,”he said.

"We got all of our daughter's clothes replaced and my son lost all his toys so keeping him amused has been a big help.

"A bed and a cupboard would be an enormous help as well.”

The GIVE Centre has a range of essential items including food, clothes, toys, washing products, water, linen, baby needs, shoes, gas cannisters, crockery, books and more.

Rotary Club member Fred Dixon said they had recognised a desperate need in the community for more bedding equipment.

"The greatest shortage we have is furniture because there are so many people who want a bed and mattresses that were water damaged and full of mould so we need beds and frames cos a lot of them are busted,” he said.

"We are taking peoples names and seeing what we can do for people as far as white goods and beds seem to be.”

Truckloads of donations have been sourced from a range of organisations including the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Volunteer Whitsundays and groups and individuals outside of the Whitsunday region.

Rotary member Merewyn Wright said the idea of a centralised pick up spot was convenient for everyone involved in the process.

"I think this is a bigger space and means the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre can get on with their normal role,” she said.

"Its an easy central point for people to come through.”

Donations are welcome from all groups and individuals.

Whitsunday residents in need of support can visit the Give Centre located at Reef plaza on Cannonvale Paluma Road which is expected to be open for the next 2-3 weeks.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cannonvale paluma road reef plaza rotary club of airlie beach

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Community power saves bogged truck

Community power saves bogged truck

ANXIETY was high on Good Friday as a truck was bogged on Cannonvale Beach an hour before the tide began to surge in

Farmers win as political fight ends

Dawson MP George Christensen welcomed the approval of Category C cyclone recovery assistance for Queensland.

Category C Cyclone Recovery Assistance is now available.

Drewboy and the Sax Addicts come with welcome surprise

Drew Boy and the Sax Addicts put on an amazing show at Beaches on Good Friday.

A cheque for $11,115 was donated by Drewboy and the Sax Addicts.

Donation centre GIVES hope

Zoe, Steven and Robyn Heath with Rotary member Fred Dixon and Peita Rollings at the Rotary GIVE Centre on Paluma Road in Cannonvale.

The Rotary GIVE Centre is in need of more furniture donations.

Local Partners

Community power saves bogged truck

ANXIETY was high on Good Friday as a truck was bogged on Cannonvale Beach an hour before the tide began to surge in

Chance for businesses to be informed

There will be a Cyclone Recovery Industry forum held at Proserpine Entertainment Centre on Thursday.

There will be a Cyclone Recovery Industry Forum held next week.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

THE artist heard about the recent weather event after she performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017.

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Tom’s trading pirates for dragons

Tom Hopper in a scene from the TV series Black Sails.

BLACK Sails star talks Game of Thrones ahead of Supanova.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

Channel 9 Footy Show presenter Erin Molan shows off her engagement ring.

Erin Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring

Acreage home and lucrative boarding kennel

91943 Bruce Highway, Sarina 4737

Rural 4 2 4 Contact agent for...

Situated on 17 acres between Mackay & Sarina is this thriving family home & business. Enough room for an intergenerational family here with no need to be packed to...

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 $205,000

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $535,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

Convenience, Privacy &amp; Space

11 Deguara Drive, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $409,000

- One owner family home in a high a dry location - Featuring 2 separate living areas - Modern kitchen overlooking family room and onto pergola - Master bedroom...

22 Acres at Teemburra Dam

L3 Lucas Paddock Road, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 0 0 $400,000

This level to sloping 22 acres is straight across the road from Teemburra Dam. Under 10 minutes to Pinnacle. Beautiful views over Dam and across the beautiful...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 $450,000

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $210,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!