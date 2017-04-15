Donation centre GIVES hope

Zoe, Steven and Robyn Heath with Rotary member Fred Dixon and Peita Rollings at the Rotary GIVE Centre on Paluma Road in Cannonvale.

THE Heath family lost almost everything when Cyclone Debbie hit the coast two and a half weeks ago.

Their Gregory River residence sustained severe damage as a result of cyclonic winds and flooding.

This is why the opening of the Rotary GIVE Centre on Paluma Road from 10am today was a god-send for the family.

Robyn Heath said because of the hard work of dedicated volunteers and generous donors, his family would be one step closer to getting back on their feet.

"We pretty much lost the house, we had no insurance for stuff inside the house and a few people have helped us out with everything from the kitchen and food parcels,”he said.

"We got all of our daughter's clothes replaced and my son lost all his toys so keeping him amused has been a big help.

"A bed and a cupboard would be an enormous help as well.”

The GIVE Centre has a range of essential items including food, clothes, toys, washing products, water, linen, baby needs, shoes, gas cannisters, crockery, books and more.

Rotary Club member Fred Dixon said they had recognised a desperate need in the community for more bedding equipment.

"The greatest shortage we have is furniture because there are so many people who want a bed and mattresses that were water damaged and full of mould so we need beds and frames cos a lot of them are busted,” he said.

"We are taking peoples names and seeing what we can do for people as far as white goods and beds seem to be.”

Truckloads of donations have been sourced from a range of organisations including the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Volunteer Whitsundays and groups and individuals outside of the Whitsunday region.

Rotary member Merewyn Wright said the idea of a centralised pick up spot was convenient for everyone involved in the process.

"I think this is a bigger space and means the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre can get on with their normal role,” she said.

"Its an easy central point for people to come through.”

Donations are welcome from all groups and individuals.

Whitsunday residents in need of support can visit the Give Centre located at Reef plaza on Cannonvale Paluma Road which is expected to be open for the next 2-3 weeks.