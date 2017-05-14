24°
Community

Donation makes splash in Jessi's world

Inge Hansen | 14th May 2017 8:50 AM
GENEROUS: Carer Paula-Jean Hovey, Jessi Clarke, Jessi's mum Angela Duffy with Reef Gateway Hotel courtesy bus driver Trev Neill with the $1000 donated towards Jessi's pool.
GENEROUS: Carer Paula-Jean Hovey, Jessi Clarke, Jessi's mum Angela Duffy with Reef Gateway Hotel courtesy bus driver Trev Neill with the $1000 donated towards Jessi's pool. inge hansen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOR Jessi Clarke of Cannonvalley, having a pool in her backyard wouldn't just be a treat. It would be life changing.

The 12-year-old has severe cerebral palsy and is unable to walk or talk.

Yesterday, Jessi received a $1000 donation from Reef Gateway Hotel courtesy bus driver Trev Neill to go towards construction of the pool to help with rehabilitation.

Carer and close friend of Jessi, Paula-Jean Hovey said a pool would be ideal for therapeutic purposes and 'pure fun'.

"We're extremely grateful and the Reef Gateway have been extremely supportive," she said.

"Most of the locals who drink here have put their hand up to help build her pool so this is where it's all started."

Donations are made up of tips received from the hotels courtesy bus.

With $6000 of $10,000 raised Jessi's mum, Angela Duffy said support from the community had been heartwarming and she couldn't wait to see the pool installed.

"Once (Jessi) gets (the pool), we're all in trouble because we're going to have her in it all the time," she joked.

To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/backyard-blitz-pool-for-jessi.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cerebral palsy jessi clarke reef gateway hotel whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Donation makes splash in Jessi's world

Donation makes splash in Jessi's world

FOR Jessi Clarke of Cannonvalley, having a pool in her backyard wouldn't just be a treat. It would be life changing.

It's creative and fresh

MOUTHWATERING: KC's Grill and Bar head chef Alan Bryce with some of their tasty seafood.

Think KC's Grill and Bar is all meat? Try their seafood.

A special gift for mum

Mums Claire, Liz and Catherine getting their nails painted by their children Jack Foti (front), Annie Lohman (middle) and Barbara Vergiris (back) on Friday afternoon.

Whitsunday school holds special event for mums.

Nurses rise up under 'trying circumstances'

Chris Harvey, Roslyn Mackay, Kim Lee, Renee Croxford, Colleen Williams, Faylene Cooke, Margaret Jarvis, Lavinia Heard, Melinda Small and Garry Smith received recognition on International Nurse's Day.

"IMAGINE if the world didn't have nurses”.

Local Partners

Donation makes splash in Jessi's world

FOR Jessi Clarke of Cannonvalley, having a pool in her backyard wouldn't just be a treat. It would be life changing.

Pure bliss for hip hop royalty

BANGING BEATS: Aussie hip hop outfit Bliss n Eso will play Magnums Hotel as they support the release of their sixth album.

Bliss n Eso just dropped their sixth album.

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Eurovision 2017: Isaiah Firebrace hits the final in Ukraine

SPOILER ALERT: AUSTRALIA’S Isaiah negotiated nerves and that tricky turntable to deliver a solid performance of Don’t Come Easy at the Eurovision grand final.

Aussie flasher crashes Eurovision

Australia, get your act together.

A streaker draped in our flag provided the most cringeworthy moment.

Terri Irwin addresses those Russell Crowe romance rumours

Bindi Irwin celebrates her 18th birthday with family, friends and animals at Australia Zoo.Bindi gets a hug from her mum Terri.

Irwin called the Oscar winner a “dear friend”

What's on the small screen this week

Isaiah Firebrace will perform in the Eurovision grand final this morning.

ISAIAH in the Eurovision grand final and The Voice teams fill up.

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Farleigh ....... It&#39;s Not Far

12 Powells Road, Farleigh 4741

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Are you looking to break into the market without breaking the bank. Look no further. This older style high set home which has been terraced to the sloping block...

CBD Apartment with 2 Courtyards

Unit 2/187 Alfred Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 2 2 1 $270,000

A two-bedroom apartment designed for today's busy lifestyle with tiled front and rear courtyards. Positioned on the second floor of a private & secure complex just...

A Class Act ......

202/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 3 3 2 $459,000

Enjoy the experience of living beside Mackay's beautiful blue river, Restaurants and shopping all at your doorstep. Generous open plan layout all designed to take...

Great Starter Pack!!!

4 Nilsson Court, Bucasia 4750

House 3 1 4 $290,000

Sitting on a good sized 751m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac, this solid brick home is sure to impress with its scope to be easily improved upon or just move in and...

Bring an offer owners motivated to sell.

15 Davy Avenue, Proserpine 4800

House 3 2 4 $285000

Driving into the Front driveway of 15 Davy Ave Proserpine, you can see the owners have put a lot of hard work into the grounds boasting 964m2 these grounds are...

Renovate or Redevelop

27 Jackson Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of West Mackay this improved residential site is in close proximity to the City, Base Hospital, Shopping, Schools and Sporting...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

Oasis in Andergrove

6 Aileen Court, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 4 $379,000

Great family home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Lowset Brick Veneer situated in a quiet cul de sac on a very spacious 995 sq m allotment. An abundance of outdoor...

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Lot 13 - 2,764m2 and Lot 43 - 2,196m2

Seaforth 4741

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Looking for coastal living on a large serviced Lot without City prices?? Phone the agent for details and take a look at what is available at Seaforth Hills...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!