Donation makes splash in Jessi's world

GENEROUS: Carer Paula-Jean Hovey, Jessi Clarke, Jessi's mum Angela Duffy with Reef Gateway Hotel courtesy bus driver Trev Neill with the $1000 donated towards Jessi's pool.

FOR Jessi Clarke of Cannonvalley, having a pool in her backyard wouldn't just be a treat. It would be life changing.

The 12-year-old has severe cerebral palsy and is unable to walk or talk.

Yesterday, Jessi received a $1000 donation from Reef Gateway Hotel courtesy bus driver Trev Neill to go towards construction of the pool to help with rehabilitation.

Carer and close friend of Jessi, Paula-Jean Hovey said a pool would be ideal for therapeutic purposes and 'pure fun'.

"We're extremely grateful and the Reef Gateway have been extremely supportive," she said.

"Most of the locals who drink here have put their hand up to help build her pool so this is where it's all started."

Donations are made up of tips received from the hotels courtesy bus.

With $6000 of $10,000 raised Jessi's mum, Angela Duffy said support from the community had been heartwarming and she couldn't wait to see the pool installed.

"Once (Jessi) gets (the pool), we're all in trouble because we're going to have her in it all the time," she joked.

To make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/backyard-blitz-pool-for-jessi.