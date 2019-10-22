Donation to protect dignity on nights out

Showing off one of the new sheets is Zonta Whitsundays' Amanda Walter and Rest and Recovery Airlie Beach's Tori Kelly and Dee Fraser.

Showing off one of the new sheets is Zonta Whitsundays' Amanda Walter and Rest and Recovery Airlie Beach's Tori Kelly and Dee Fraser. Contributed

NEW sheets will help protect the dignity of women and girls in need of first aid help in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct.

Zonta Whitsundays and the Salvation Army worked together to donate 50 sheets to Rest and Recovery Airlie Beach which helps to keep people safe late at night and in the early hours of the morning in the town's Safe Night Precinct.

Rest and Recovery Airlie Beach program manager Dee Fraser said people sometimes fell over in the Safe Night Precinct - especially women whose high heel shoes caught on the footpath - and these sheets would be used when they were on the ground receiving first aid to help maintain their dignity.

Ms Fraser sometimes when a person was on the ground, dresses and skirts could accidentally creep up while people were being treated for knee, ankle and elbow problems.

The sheets will help guard against anyone taking photos at the time or inadvertently capturing an injured person in the background of photos they were taking of their friends.

They will also help shield the injured person from passers-by.

"It's just so critical to maintain dignity,” Ms Fraser said.

"We want everyone to have a wonderful time in the Whitsundays.”

Ms Fraser said on a normal night, Rest and Recovery Airlie Beach could use two or three of these sheets, but on a busy night "name a number”.

She those working in the Rest and Recovery area had previously used their own jackets to put over people.

"Our jackets are not very big, so it's just wonderful (to have this donation),” she said.

The sheets, which were donated by the Salvation Army, were then sewn into 1m by 1m squares by Zonta members.

Zonta Whitsundays director of advocacy Amanda Walter said the sheets could be used to help anyone who had a fall in the area.

"It could be for an elderly person who has fallen over,” she said.

"Ultimately it will be more assistance to girls though.

"We're for the health and well-being of women.”