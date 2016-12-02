30°
Donations to keep us 'Eco' friendly

2nd Dec 2016 4:00 PM
LEND A HAND: Whitsunday Running Club event manager Wendy Downes and founding chairwoman of Eco Barge Clean Seas, Libby Edge, with Willamina.
LEND A HAND: Whitsunday Running Club event manager Wendy Downes and founding chairwoman of Eco Barge Clean Seas, Libby Edge, with Willamina.

ECO Barge Clean Seas can't run without the help of volunteers and donations and that's why the group's relationship with the Whitsunday Running Club is so important.

Running club event manager Wendy Downes announced a third annual donation from their two events in 2016 to Eco Barge this week, bringing their total donation to more than $6000 in three years.

"It all started with the Running Festival three years ago. We decided that we really wanted to donate to a local cause and were asking all of our local competitors if they would like to donate as well when they registered their entry,” Ms Downes said, adding "we thought Eco Barge was an absolutely wonderful cause.”

Eco Barge Clean Seas founding chairwoman Libby Edge said it wouldn't be possible to run all their "amazing environmental projects” without support.

"We established Eco Barge to remove the threat of marine debris for the Whitsunday Islands and we do it by taking local volunteers out to the islands to clean the beaches.

"To date we have removed 153,000kg of marine debris thanks to our partners and the 1000s of volunteers that have helped us clean the islands,” she said.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  eco barge clean seas whitsunday running club

