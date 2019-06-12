DONE DEAL: Cash splash for key road

FLOODED: The full funding for Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains has been secured.

FULL funding for the flood plagued Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains has been secured at long last.

State Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said $7.4 million had been committed for upgrades to the notorious stretch as part of the Roads and Transport program.

The funding is to be delivered over the next four years.

"As the main road to popular holiday destinations including Airlie Beach, the Palaszczuk Government will contribute funding to upgrade .... along Shute Harbour Rd between Proserpine and the coast,” Mr Bailey said.

"We'll work closely with locals, businesses, the Federal Government and tourism operators to identify and prioritise upgrades for key intersections, alongside duplicating MacArthur Drive, Valley Drive and Barnes Place.”

The announcement means hope is in sight the road will no longer suffer through surges of water that swell every wet season, often cutting the region in half, and preventing people from getting to hospital, schools and the airport.

The total cost to mitigate the flooding issues comes in at $37m.

In April, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen secured a $29.6m commitment under the national Roads of Strategic Importance program; 80 per cent of the funding required to stop the flooding issues.

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan has championed the flood plagued road for a long time, and he said it's a massive win for the region.

"Our efforts have finally been rewarded,” he said.

"When you think about it, it's a massive for our community but also further evidence that I can still deliver for the people of Whitsunday. I must have gotten under their skin, so much so they said, 'here's your money, now go away'.”

As well as the impending works at Hamilton Plains, the roads and transport program also has five other projects earmarked for Shute Harbour Rd.