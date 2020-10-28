Menu
After six months of complex negotiations, Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has locked in his future. Details here.
Rugby League

Done deal: Des Hasler decides NRL future

by Dean Ritchie
28th Oct 2020 8:14 PM
After months of negotiations, Manly is expected to announce on Thursday a new contract extension for head coach Des Hasler.

The Daily Telegraph has been told Manly and Hasler have been working toward a new deal since March.

Hasler already had a deal for 2021 with his new contact to span at least another two seasons.

Manly plans to issue a media statement sometime Thursday confirming Hasler's new deal.

Hasler, 59, is currently interstate and was unavailable for comment.

This season was Hasler's tenth at Manly having coached at the club between 2004 and 2011 before returning again at the start of last year.

Negotiations between Hasler, his manager George Mimis, and Manly CEO Stephen Humphreys have been complex and on-going.

Any last-second clarifications from either party could delay the announcement by a few days.

Humphreys and Mimis preferred not to comment when approached on Wednesday night.

 

Manly endured a difficult season where the club finished 13th on the NRL competition table through seven wins and 13 losses.

While not an excuse, the club's horror injury toll could certainly be deemed a legitimate reason for the failures of 2020.

Given he has been ruled out of this year's State of Origin series, Manly superstar Tom Trbojevic will be back fresh, fit and focused for round one next season.

Originally published as Done deal: Des Hasler decides NRL future

