Don't 'abuse' garbage collection

RESIDENTS are being asked to stop putting their green waste and bulky goods on the footpath as council winds down their ramped up post-cyclone garbage collection.

The call comes from Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Barry Omundson who has appealed to residents not to abuse council's free kerb-side collections.

Mr Omundson said in the wake of Cyclone Debbie council crews have been conducting green waste collections to assist the clean-up however residents are now asked to stop placing green waste on road reserves.

"Council has commenced its second sweep, street by street, therefore anyone placing further green waste on the road reserve runs the risk of it not being collected,” he said.

"Council also introduced a one off collection of bulky goods for removal of debris from residents' houses to allow safe access and make the house habitable.

"People are taking the opportunity to throw out unwanted items like old furniture and mattresses which was creating a delay in crews being able to collect genuine residents' bulky waste.

"I would appeal to people to not abuse our efforts by placing multiple waste piles on their footpaths after council has already conducted their pickup and also not to use this opportunity to have their annual household clean-up of unwanted items.”

Residents and businesses are also reminded that they have until close of business on Friday, April 21 to take advantage of the waiver of all waste fees and charges at the four Whitsunday waste sites.

All waste fees including disposal of items like asbestos were waived after Cyclone Debbie hit. Waste fees will again apply from Saturday, April 22 at all four sites.

Most domestic waste remains free to dispose of as usual. Up to two cubic metres can be disposed of free from domestic sources. Commercial and business waste fees can be viewed on council's website whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au.