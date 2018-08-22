Don't be late to pay your rates

RESIDENTS in the Whitsunday region are reminded that rates are due tomorrow, August 23.

Rate notices were sent out on July 24, payable within a 30 day period, however a 5% discount is available on payments made in full by the due date.

Residents making online payments are reminded to do so today in order for the funds to clear by the due date ensuring the discount can be applied.

Rates can be paid at any of WRC's Customer Service Centres or via any of the methods outlined on the rates notice, including through the WRC website.

A WRC spokesperson advised residents experiencing financial hardship or concerns around rate payments to contact council on 1300972753 to discuss rates assistance options.

WRC LOCATIONS:

- CANNONVALE: Shop 23 Whitsunday Plaza

- PROSERPINE: 52 Main Street

- BOWEN: 67 Herbert Street

- COLLINSVILLE: Cnr Stanley and Conway Streets