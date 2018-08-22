Menu
Login
Whitsunday Regional Council
Whitsunday Regional Council Contributed
News

Don't be late to pay your rates

Claudia Alp
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:11 PM

RESIDENTS in the Whitsunday region are reminded that rates are due tomorrow, August 23.

Rate notices were sent out on July 24, payable within a 30 day period, however a 5% discount is available on payments made in full by the due date.

Residents making online payments are reminded to do so today in order for the funds to clear by the due date ensuring the discount can be applied.

Rates can be paid at any of WRC's Customer Service Centres or via any of the methods outlined on the rates notice, including through the WRC website.

A WRC spokesperson advised residents experiencing financial hardship or concerns around rate payments to contact council on 1300972753 to discuss rates assistance options.　

WRC LOCATIONS:

- CANNONVALE: Shop 23 Whitsunday Plaza

- PROSERPINE: 52 Main Street

- BOWEN: 67 Herbert Street

- COLLINSVILLE: Cnr Stanley and Conway Streets

rates whitsunday regional council whitsundays

Top Stories

    Finnish friends take in Whitehaven

    Finnish friends take in Whitehaven

    News ARRIVING in Australia from Bali, our young Scandinavian traveller this week had an earthquake to contend with in Lombok.

    Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    News Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    News Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation

    Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation

    News Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation.

    Local Partners