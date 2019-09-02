'Don't believe it for a second': Magistrate questions story

A MAGISTRATE has slammed a Bowen man who was caught with a concoction of drugs in his car, telling him it "sounds like you're a travelling chemist".

"Your story's got more holes in it than a dart board," Magistrate James Morton told Benjamin Matthew McIlwraith when he appeared in Bowen Magistrates Court last week.

McIlwraith, 33, pleaded guilty to driving with a drug present in his saliva, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing utensils of a pipe that had been used, and single charges of failure to keep restricted drugs in the person's possession until used, and not having authority to possess explosives.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court McIlwraith was a passenger in a vehicle that was travelling behind another car they stopped in Peter Delemothe Rd, Bowen, at 3.30pm on July 27.

During a search of the car McIlwraith was in, police found several clipseal bags containing 11.6g of marijuana seeds.

The court heard McIlwraith told police at the time he was "unaware" it was illegal to have the seeds.

A Viagra packet issued to someone else, and a firework were found in a backpack in the vehicle, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told one tablet of Diazepam that McIlwraith did not have a script for was also found in the glovebox.

Four glass pipes were also found in the car, as well as a set of electronic scales and a grinder which was in his duffel bag, Sgt Myors said.

Only two hours earlier that day, McIlwraith was also charged with drug-driving after methamphetamines and marijuana were detected in his saliva.

McIlwraith's solicitor Cleo Rewald said her client did not deny all the items were found in his Landcruiser which he said he bought in Broome.

Mrs Rewald said McIlwraith often had other people in his vehicle and he told her he hadn't seen the backpack that contained the Viagra and the firework before.

As for the Diazepam, Mrs Rewald said her client said it was not his.

"My instructions are he found it on the floor when he bought the car in Broome and threw it in the glovebox," she said.

Mr Morton, however, was sceptical of McIlwraith's story.

"I don't believe it for a second," he said.

"I know you've told your solicitor a story, but I don't think it's credible.

"The story about you not knowing it's an offence to have the seeds - you can't be serious."

For the drug-driving offence, McIlwraith was fined $400 and his licence was disqualified for four months.

He was fined a further $800 for the other offences.