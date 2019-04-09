DON'T LAUGH: Woman mocks engagement ring online

It turns out they're both pretty bad at this.

SUPPRESSED laughter probably isn't the reaction you're looking for when you pop the big question.

But as this woman's boyfriend finally got down on one knee - it was all she could do not to burst out laughing.

Covering her face in embarrassment, she prayed it was all a dream.

Anything to avoid the possibility that he was actually proposing with thatring.

"This is what he gives me," the irate bride-to-be said in a post shared on reddit.

"He pulled the ring out of his pocket.

"It took just about everything in me to not laugh and question whether this was real life or not."

The ring that almost made the new fiance burst out laughing. Source: reddit

"I think that's the only reason I've been able to tolerate it"

Alongside a series of photos of the unique ring, the shocked woman publically processed her feelings a few days on from the engagement.

"I don't think it's so bad," she said.

"But...also maybe, I've just come to terms with it.

"I definitely wish it was something different but oh well, it was his grandmother's and the pearl is my birthstone.

"I think that's the only reason I've been able to tolerate it."

"He did a horrible job picking out a ring"

But commenters on reddit vehemently disagreed, arguing that the woman shouldn't have to "tolerate" her engagement.

They decided that her fiancé should have done a better job of picking out a ring she would really have loved.

"It's his fault for not gauging her reaction and her wants," one commenter said.

"An engagement ring is something they will have for a while and it's important to actually know what kind of style your future wife would want."

"I agree. Dude did a horrible job picking out a ring and probably didn't really think about it or talk to her beforehand," another said.

"Giving someone an engagement ring without discussing it first, especially such a non-traditional one, is dumb. Complaining to everyone besides your fiancé about the ring he gave you is dumb. I reckon they at least deserve each other," another bluntly said.

"I don't know what I'd do if my boyfriend gave me a ring like that. 'Hey thanks for asking me to marry you and spending a lot of money to do it, but this is both hideous and impractical and we need to go get a new one'," one woman said.

"There is no way to say that in a sensitive and kind way."

"It's 10 times worse than you think!"

One thing the commenters could agree on, however, was the fact the ring was hideous.

"What an amazingly clueless dude her fiancé is. Imagine seeing that ring and thinking it would be perfect," one said.

"Like you think 'maybe she's being shallow, it really can't be that bad' - but oh my god it's 10 times worse than you think!" another added.

"I'm almost certain my mother also has this ring. She bought it on a cruise ship a couple of years ago. No way it's a vintage antique or whatever," said another.

"Truth. I love pearls but as beautiful as they are, they're terrible for everyday wear," one woman said.

"Hope that guy takes the ring back and runs"

The fact that she had headed online to vent her frustration rather than talking to her fiancé directly did bother a lot of people.

"Hope that guy takes the ring back and runs," one woman said.

"It was his grandmother's" - obviously it is sentimental. If the girl doesn't see that.... run!" another added.

"I am going to pretend he's getting another ring so she'll give him back his grandmother's ring. Then he can bolt without losing a sentimental item," one man said.

"If he was dumb enough to give it to her, he's not smart enough to take it back, I'm afraid," another added.