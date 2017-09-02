'Don't make any plans'

Name: Emily Climpson

Age: 23

Home: Liverpool, UK

It's no surprise that scores of backpackers descend on Airlie Beach each week, drawn to the region by the the stunning weather, seasonal work opportunities and the laid-back lifestyle. But who exactly are they and where do they come from?

This week we meet roving law student Emily Climpson who is learning how to stretch her dollars further while enjoying the Queensland sunshine.

How long have you been in Australia?

Over a year-and-a-half.

What is the best place to visit in Queensland?

Noosa, is that in Queensland?

What is your favourite place to hang out in Airlie Beach?

Magnums

What are your plans for the next year?

I am travelling with my boyfriend to Sydney for Christmas then heading to Fiji in January. Then I will head home via Bali and the Philippines.

What are your top travel tips?

Do farm work, but don't make too many plans because they will change.

I arrived in Sydney got a bar job made lots of friends and loved it.

I left to farm work and met such good people... I have been with them all for a year now. One hundred percent do farm work even though it sounds hard. it is probably the best thing you can do because you will meet the best people and be with them all the time.

It's like a little family.

I left Sydney and went to Darwin on my own couldn't find any farm work then rang a farmer in Bowen and he was like "I got work for you starting on Monday, if you can get here straight away”.

I spent $500 on a flight to Bowen... started work but he lied to me.

I wasn't working in a shed I was picking tomatoes and working six days a week for 12 hours a day and getting $400 a week and it was s**t.

Then I rang Aussie Nomads and I got a job on a good farm called Brat Pack, picking pumpkins.

When you get to a working hostel there is a waiting list and you don't know what job you will be on.

You need to ask people 'Is it hourly paid?' and speak to people who have been to that hostel before.

Get online and read the the reviews and make sure the guy is looking after you.

The guy at my tomato farm would take two weeks deposit off you and not give you a penny back if you didn't like it and left.

Make sure you leave with loads of money and make sure you go to a working hostel, don't go to a house share because there is no one else to talk to.