Don't wait until crisis for counselling

THE road to recovery after Cyclone Debbie is incomplete without emotional well-being.

This is why Whitsunday Psychology counsellor Suzanne Carmichael is offering free appointments to people in the Whitsundays.

Anyone in need of support is encouraged to take their chance early, rather than wait until in crisis.

Ms Carmichael said many people in the community were wearing themselves out physically, mentally and emotionally.

"Everyone just went into action and looked after the immediate risk of their homes and moving trees and in the process they neglected themselves," she said.

"I have noticed the resilience here and people are determined to keep moving on as best they can, it's hard to do that when you are not sleeping well and food is limited so we have been very busy."

While Cyclone Debbie's impact has brought a number of pressing issues into people's minds, Ms Carmichael said it was important to also resolve any pre-existing issues prior to the impact.

She said it was also vitally important for people to ensure they felt they weren't going through the struggle alone.

"Surround yourself with important people, there are so many volunteers out there available and they can help you feel not alone," she said.

"Once you pull through the trauma you experience post-traumatic growth and appreciate each other a bit more.

"The bonds formed during this cyclone will never be broken."

Anyone looking to book an appointment with Suzanne can call Whitsunday Psychology on 4946 6554.

Sessions will be free for as long as required and Whitsunday Psychology fees will be reduced in the coming months.