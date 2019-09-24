Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Don't waste fair work tribunal's time: AG

24th Sep 2019 9:28 AM

SACKED workers could be penalised if they don't make reasonable attempts with their unfair dismissal claims, in a bid to prevent the Fair Work Commission's time being wasted.

Attorney-General Christian Porter will consider the idea in the federal government's workplace system review, after the commission voiced concern about workers wasting its resources.

Mr Porter says it's reasonable to expect sacked workers to be serious about their unfair dismissal claims and follow the tribunal's procedures.

"Failure to properly pursue a matter once commenced and without formally withdrawing the claim means wasted resources, funded by the taxpayer," he told AAP on Tuesday.

"Plus, an unfair burden on the small business employer that has to spend precious time and money to defend a non-pursued claim to its conclusion."

Fair Work Commission deputy president Alan Colman is annoyed the tribunal's time is wasted when people either don't attend hearings or fail to file documents.

It's "completely unacceptable" people only have to pay a $73.20 filing fee but could then fail to follow through without impunity, he told The Australian.

"In my view, there should be more robust consequences under the (Fair Work) Act for litigants who fail to make reasonable efforts to prosecute applications."

More Stories

attorney general fair work work claims

Top Stories

    Photographer captures once in a lifetime Whitsunday wonders

    premium_icon Photographer captures once in a lifetime Whitsunday wonders

    Travel Two travellers captured unique images of the Whitsundays while sailing on their 15m vessel Morningside.

    Man says he 'found' stolen goods under house

    premium_icon Man says he 'found' stolen goods under house

    Crime He claims he was told to 'help yourself to what's downstairs'.

    Farmers' fury over cash splash for govt fat cats

    premium_icon Farmers' fury over cash splash for govt fat cats

    News Public servants will receive a $1250 taxpayer-funded bonus

    NO FISH TO FRY: Community organisation responds to backlash

    premium_icon NO FISH TO FRY: Community organisation responds to backlash

    News A community organisation bites back at a state MP.