Don't wreck the Magic

DISHEARTENED: Terry and Jana Shepley are determined to see Whitsunday Magic stay put.

WHEN Terry and Jana Shepley decided to build a home overlooking the Whitsundays, they fell in love with the picture-perfect view.

And there was one part of the view they loved even more - the wreck of Whitsunday Magic that lay partially submerged at Cannonvale Beach.

But after news emerged last week that Martime Safety Queensland planned to remove the wreck due to safety and environmental concerns, Mr Shepley and his wife were devastated and determined to do something about it.

It was about 14 months ago that the full-time builder and his wife started constructing their four-storey home in Cannonvale and Mr Shepley said he'd had a first-hand look at just how popular the wreck was with both tourists and locals.

"I get to see the interactions the public and the tourists have on a daily basis,” he said.

"You've got the (Aqua) Duck, party boat, jet skis, boats, stand-up paddle boarders, canoes, yachts, fishermen and more who come to view the wreck.

"It's become a tourism icon.”

ICON OR EYESORE? The Whitsunday Magic is set to be removed from Pioneer Bay. Peter Carruthers

Mr Shepley said after the Whitsunday Times article that explored potential dangers to marine life from tourism operators visiting the wreck he'd even noticed extra care in the operators' behaviour.

"It's pleasing to see the jet ski operators and jet boat operators rise to the occasion,” he said.

"They come around slowly, sit with engines off and watch the turtles, then slowly motor away.

"It's pleasing to see tourism operators have risen to the challenge of doing the right thing around the wreck.”

Mr Shepley said rather than spending half a million dollars to remove the wreck, why not erect warning signs?

In a bid to gain public support for the wreck to remain, Mr Shepley has created a Facebook page.

If you want to show your support for his cause, search Facebook for 'Save the Magic' and like the page.