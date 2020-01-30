Door shuts on Whitsunday ‘party houses’

The Whitsunday Regional Council is cracking down on “party houses” in the region.

THE Whitsunday Regional Council's policy on "party houses" was made clear at their first ordinary meeting of the year when concerns were raised about the number of occupants in short-term accommodation developments.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said documents were in place to address concerns from the community regarding noise and large gatherings.

"What the council was concerned about was party houses where a truckload of footballers want to go turn up at one place and of course the neighbours get a bit antsy about that," he said.

An amendment was made to the council Planning Scheme in October 2019 and was brought back into the spotlight as a development application was tabled at the ordinary meeting on Wednesday.

Under the policy, a maximum of eight guests, two guests per bedroom, are permitted to stay in short-term accommodation.

A set of "good neighbour" rules must also be provided to the tenants with no excessive noise permitted after 9pm.

A sign with the property manager's contact number must be clearly displayed and a list of all the names and contact details of guests and duration of stay must be recorded.

Council's director of planning and development Neil McGaffin said the aim was for applicants to agree to not be a "party house".

"We have some instances where some neighbours are concerned and we're asking them to have a diary of when the supposed offences occur so that over time if that continues it may fall under the definition of a party house," he said.

"Then we'd be going back to say they are contrary to their approval and the conditions that council imposed, and we'd be taking action on that basis.

"Council has maintained the initiative that it is far better to sign these people up to a set pattern of conditions including behaviour so that we are better able to control variances in instances like that."