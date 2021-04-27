Door slams shut on Aussie cricket stars

Australian cricket stars fleeing India have been left out in the cold after all commercial flights were paused amid the country’s escalating covid situation.

Australian cricket stars have had the door shut on them as they try and flee India.

The border has been shut with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing on Tuesday that flights to and from India into Australia have now been suspended until May 15.

The suspension of travel includes eight repatriation flights that were planned to return from India next month.

While the IPL does not conclude until the end of May, star bowler Andrew Tye decided to fly home and abandon his Indian Premier League campaign in the middle of the tournament. Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson also planned to fly home in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 emergency.

The latest border security measures mean Aussie cricketers who did not join the early exodus from the IPL will not be prioritised over other citizens.

There are still 14 Aussies including David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins, as well as a handful of coaches such as Ricky Ponting and Simon Katich still in India.

Batting star Chris Lynn called for Cricket Australia to facilitate a charter flight out of the country in the coming weeks and there were reports in India that Warner was considering options to return home.

But Warner seemed to suggest otherwise on social media, posting a photograph to show the extreme lengths he and his teammates had to go to in order to travel through India at the moment.

The opening batsman, who is on a contract in excess of $2.5 million in the IPL, had to wear head-to-toe protective clothing to avoid any chance of contracting coronavirus.

David Warner (right) and Kane Williamson in full PPE gear as they travel around India Source: Supplied, Instagram

Aussie superstar quick Pat Cummins has vowed to stay and donated $50,000 to help the nation fight the outbreak.

Cummins, playing on a deal in excess of $3 million, also called for other players to donate to the PM Cares Fund.

"India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met,'' he said in a the statement.

"To know so many are suffering so greatly at this time saddens me greatly.'

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country.

"As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the "PM Cares Fund", specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals.

"I encourage my fellow IPL players - and anyone around else the world who has been touched by India's passion and generosity - to contribute. I will kick it off with $50,000.

"At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives."

Paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile told cricket.com.au he planned to stay with his Mumbai Indians franchise.

"Everyone's got their own opinions on it and different situations for them," Coulter-Nile told cricket.com.au.

"I was surprised to see AJ go home, and then Zamps and Richo, but when you speak to them, you definitely understand where they're coming from.

"I spoke to Zamps a little while ago and he made a very compelling argument for going home. But for me, I feel like it's safer for me to stay in the bubble than try and get home at the moment."

India has been forced to create a makeshift mass cremation site as the country's latest wave of COVID-19 infections sees hospitals and crematoriums overflow.

On Monday, India recorded another day of record coronavirus figures, with 352,991 new infections and 2812 deaths.

Many experts are predicting the current wave will not peak for at least three weeks and that the real death toll and case count are much higher than what is being reported.

There are fears infections could soon hit 500,000 per day, and the nation's fatality rate means that there could be 5700 deaths per day at the peak.

Based on the current rates of infections and deaths, health researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predict there will be almost one million COVID deaths in India by August.

