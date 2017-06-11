Door to friendship is wide open

PLAYTIME: Karyn and Belle Morrison with Lauren and Hayden Saunders at Whitsunday Christian College Playgroup.

PLAYGROUP sessions on Thursday mornings at Whitsunday Christian College are where friends are made.

The initiative which began in February this year provides children from birth to school age the chance to enjoy a range of craft and fun activities.

Supervising parents also have the opportunity to form new bonds over morning tea and coffee provided by the school.

Whitsunday Christian College Playgroup co-ordinator Di Hooper said the kids enjoyed a range of activities including play time, nap time, story time, singing time and snack time, while also having an opportunity to enjoy the playground for half an hour before home time.

Miren Finlay and Liam Sander love play dough. Jacob Wilson

"The children love coming here, they are really entertained and it is well structured,” she said.

Whitsunday Christian College administration officer Jodi Evans said Playgroup was a perfect opportunity for young mums and kids to socialise.

"It's just a good environment for mums and also ideally trying to showcase our school to potential future students but its also just giving back to the community and opening our class doors for them,” she said.

"It's been really popular and is on just during school time and you don't have to have siblings at our school.”

Free playgroup sessions are open to the public on Thursdays during the school term from 9.30am-11.30am.