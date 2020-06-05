DOORS OPEN: Where you can dine in this weekend

KC's Bar and Grill owner Geoff Small and employees Amy Dolman and Gus Yarrow were loving having people in the doors.

SOCIAL isolation may have made a baker or chef out of many residents searching for something to pass the time, but as restrictions ease there’s no better time to let someone else take the restaurant reins.

Cafes and eateries across the region rejoiced when eased restrictions meant they could welcome 20 people through their doors.

So whether it’s a schnitty you’ve been craving or a mojito (or three), take a look at where you can enjoy the warm Whitsunday hospitality this weekend.

Anchor Bar

Anchor Bar reopened on Thursday with four lots of two-hour sittings from noon until 8pm. They’ll be trading throughout the entire weekend. Booking are essential, phone 4946 6678.

Boaty’s

Boaty’s is open Thursday through Monday for food and drinks. While tap beer is unfortunately off the menu, patrons are able to enjoy a selection of bottled beer, wines and spirits.

Patrons don’t have to consume food but are required to be seated.

Cafe One3

The cafe is open from Monday to Saturday, 6.30am to 1pm for both dine-in and takeaway.

No bookings are necessary.

The cafe One3 coffee van at Island Gateway Holiday Park is also open every day from 7.30am to 10am.

Cool La La

Cool La La are opening their doors for dine-in with bookings recommended.

They will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 8pm and on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 8pm.

d’Viet House

d’Viet House is open for dine-in with limits on numbers and bookings are not essential.

The restaurant will be open on weekdays for dinner from 4pm to 8pm but will be closed on Wednesdays.

On the weekends, people can dine in for lunch from noon to 2pm and dinner from 4pm to 8pm.

Heidi Brewster and Bec Wayman from the Jubilee Tavern, which will be open this weekend.

Garuma cafe

Garuma have remained open over the past few months but looked forward to welcoming 20 people to dine in.

The cafe is open from 7am to 1pm every day and bookings are recommended on 4990 6734.

Hog’s Breath cafe

Hog’s Breath are open for dine-in and takeaway with bookings recommended on 4946 7894.

Jubilee Tavern

Jubilee Tavern will be opening their doors to 20 people in each section of the venue

A strict ‘no mingling’ policy will be enforced and patrons must be seated to be served. Patrons will be allowed to enjoy a beer without food from this Friday noon, and the footy will be played on the big screen.

KC’s Bar & Grill

KC’s Bar & Grill will be open for dine-in with bookings recommended on 4946 6320.

La Marina

La Marina will be back Friday, June 12, with a new and improved menu.

La Tabella

La Tabella is currently offering two menus, one for takeaway and another dine-in option with three courses for $59.

Contact the restaurant on 4948 1888 to place an order or make a reservation.

Proserpine Pies and Pastries owner Kim Hogan is happy to be opening her doors to dine-in customers this weekend as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Metropole Hotel (Proserpine)

Hotel Metropole will be reopening their doors from Wednesday, June 10, for food and drink service for up to 20 patrons in each area, so bookings are suggested.

Social distancing rules still apply and all patrons must be seated to enjoy a drink.

You will be allowed to sit at the bar, provided you maintain a 1.5m distance from the person next to you.

Mika

Mika is open for both dine-in and takeaway from Wednesday to Sunday noon to 8pm

Bookings can be made on 4948 2551.

My Rainbow Bakery

The cafe will be open from 7.30am until 2pm Wednesday to Sunday and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Bookings are encouraged on 0458 398 560.

Northerlies

Northerlies is open for bookings of ten people in a group with changes coming on June 15.

Groups can book in for a three-hour sitting at $100 a head, which includes a $750 bar tab and pizza.

Bookings are essential on 1800 682 277 or eat@northerlies.com.au

Paradiso

Paradiso is reopening today (Friday) with a new European-themed menu, which still includes some local favourites.

Hours will be Wednesday to Sunday for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with doors opening at 8am. Book by phoning 1300 969 691

Prince of Wales pub (Proserpine)

Prince of Wales Hotel is allowing 20 people in the bistro and another 20 people in the front section of the venue for both food and drinks.

While their tap beer is currently off, they are serving stubbies and a generous list of other beverages.

Northerlies Beach Bar & Grill will open their doors to groups of 10 people.

Proserpine Pies and Pastries

Proserpine Pies and Pastries is open for 20 with outdoor dining available.

They will operate on a ‘first in, best dressed’ basis from 4.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 5am to noon on the weekend.

Reef Gateway Hotel

Reef Gateway Hotel has reopened the public bar and are serving up to 20 patrons at a time. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday 3pm to 8pm and Friday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm.

The bistro section is also open for up to 20 diners at a time, for Friday and Saturday lunch noon until 2pm and dinner 5.30pm until 8pm.

Bookings are recommended, call 4946 2600 to book a table.

Sorrento

The famous Sorrento Menu is back for dine-in guests and as table numbers are limited bookings are encouraged on 4946 7454.

Two for one pizzas and $15 pastas are back daily between 3pm to 4pm with a daily happy hour from 4pm-5pm.

Kaedan McCarthy will kick off live music tonight from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, June 5.

The Treehouse

Airlie Beach Treehouse will be open for dine-in from tomorrow at 7.30am through to 3pm.

Bookings can be made by phoning 4990 6969 or sending an email to Airlietreehouse@hotmail.com

22 Buttercup Lane

The cafe will be open for dine-in with 20 people with bookings highly recommended by phoning 4822 6746.

From next week, 22 Buttercup Lane will be open Monday to Friday 7am to 4pm.

Zambrero Cannonvale

Open for dine-in with restrictions on numbers.

If you know any other eateries across the region that are welcoming residents for dine-in, send an email to laura.thomas@whitsundaytimes.com.au