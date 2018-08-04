Double act to hit the stage at GC

COUNTRY ROCK: Kerry Kennedy and Double Barrel will be playing next weekend at the Grand Central Hotel in Proserpine

WITH a 17-year-long history of playing at the Grand Central Hotel, three-piece country rock ensemble Kerry Kennedy and Double Barrel are returning next weekend.

Hitting the stage from 8pm-midnight on Saturday, August 11, and 12 noon-4pm on Sunday, August 12, their sets are not to be missed.

Located on the main street of Proserpine, Kerry Kennedy said the Grand Central Hotel was great fun last time they were in town as they stopped off along their east coast tour.

"The place was packed and it was a really good time,” he said.

"We play a mixture of everything - we have full country sets and full rock sets, it just depends on what the crowd wants. A little bit of country, rock and blues.”

Dubbing themselves "the Three Mustavbeers”, Kennedy plays the drums, takes the lead vocals as well as playing rhythm guitar. Billy Sell rocks out on bass as well as vocals and Mally Adams takes on lead guitar and backing vocals.

The world-class group has travelled around the world touring Europe three times, New Zealand seven times as well as French Polynesia.

"We finished playing in Broadbeach last week to play Tamworth this week before heading up north to Townsville, where we will be recording our seventh album at Parkway Studios,” Kennedy said.

"We have done just about every major festival we possibly could.”

The trio hails from the Gold Coast and Kennedy founded Double Barrel in 1989 and from 1990-95 the band toured extensively throughout Queensland and NSW, playing at mostly B and S balls and outback hotels.

Don't miss one of the best independent bands in Australia.

