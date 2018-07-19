Double Cones producing good macs

HOLY MACKEREL: Super keen young angler Sean McAllister with his first Spanish mackerel which he did a great job of fighting unassisted while on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

HOLY MACKEREL: Super keen young angler Sean McAllister with his first Spanish mackerel which he did a great job of fighting unassisted while on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Hydeaway Bay/Dingo Beach

IT'S been good to see the weather back off a little and allow people to get a little further wide.

Their have been some nice Spanish mackerel getting caught around the outer edges of theislands and the age old trick of slow trolling wolf herring has been bringing most fish unstuck.

Early in the mornings and late in the afternoons on the beaches around Cape Gloucester there has been some nice pelagic activity with queenfish and mackerel pushing schools of herring into the shallows and then enjoying a feed.

Geoff Carey with a nice gold spot cod that his son Josh hooked and they both had a ball bringing in with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Get out there and go for a walk with your light spin rod and a couple of poppers and/or some metal slugs and enjoy some light tackle fun .

The inner reefs have been a bit quiet but there have still been a few school mackerel and various species of trevally to be found on the inshore rock and rubble patches.

The weather forecast the next few days isn't looking that savage so it'll be nice to think that a few more Spanish Mackerel are going to be coming home in peoples ice boxes.

-Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing

Lawrie Fildes from Victoria battled tough conditions to land this 35kg spotted cod with A-one Fishing Charters. Olly Galea

Islands

THE islands have had Spanish mackerel going nuts and with reports of Spanish mackerel in huge numbers over the weekend, the mackerel season is going extremely well.

Double Cone Island has had a great run of Spanish mackerel and is the pick of the spots to chase one.

Other spots like Dolphin Point, Double Rock, Mackerel Bay and the Edwards Islands group are fishing extremely well from reports.

Anglers are catching them trolling lures, trolling baits and live baiting under a balloon.

Jack Alcorn with a ripper coral trout landed with A-one Fishing Charters. Olly Galea

Coral trout and sweetlip have also been biting well with most anglers I have spoken to catching a feed around the fringing reefs around the islands.

Jewfish have still been in amazing numbers with most deep holes and channels around the islands fishing very well.

Fingermark bream have been around the deeper water as well for the anglers dropping live baits. The best live bait is squid.

There have been a few reports around Hook Island passage of some nice size long tail tuna busting up on the bait schools.

TRIPLE HOOK-UP: Jeff Daniels, Trent White, Andy Clair and Steve Piskor from Rockhampton with the result of a triple hook up caught and released at the reef on Saturday with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Rockwalls

THE rockwalls have had plenty of excitement with huge herring schools hanging around the Whisper Bay boat ramp and off the front of Abell Point Marina.

This has made these places the spots to fish with some huge golden trevally being caught also there has been some grunter, queenfish, giant trevally and blue salmon.

Best ways to get hooked up is with catching a live bait and throwing back out around the bait schools with a small sinker and hang on.

Anglers using prawns and squid have also getting into a few grunter and trevally.

Alana, Marcus, Dwaine and Leianne Reha caught this beauty of a queenfish at Abell Point. It took a good 20 minutes to land, Ms Reha said she was shaking with excitement when it hit the deck.

Shute Harbour is only going to get better as the weather gets better and more herring move into hiding under the wharf.

From reports there are a few herring and the queenfish and trevally have been around stirring up the herring schools.

mackerel should show up at Shute over the next week with the smaller tides as the water gets cleaner.

Steve Piskor with a 65cm blue spot football trout caught at the reef with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Rivers/creeks

OVER the last week the rivers and creeks have been a bit slow with the big tides.

The crabs have been good with some great reports of mud crabs in the Proserpine river and the smaller coastal creeks.

Flathead and mangrove jacks have been biting okay around the mouths of the creeks.

This coming weeks tides will be much better for fishing the Proserpine river and the salmon and barramundi should be on the bite.

-Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World