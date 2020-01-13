De Minaur out of Adelaide International

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Alex de Minaur of Australia addresses the media during day two of the 2020 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on January 13, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Top men's seed Alex de Minaur has withdrawn from the Adelaide International due to injury.

The Australian world No. 18 was due to play his second-round singles match at Memorial Drive on Tuesday or Wednesday.

But he announced just before noon on Monday that he would not be lining up after re-aggravating a rib problem.

De Minaur was part of the Australian team which lost its semi-final tie at the ATP Cup in Sydney on Saturday.

It comes after American star Venus Williams and men's world No. 2, Serbian Novak Djokovic also withdrew prior to the tournament commencing having been billed as the big drawcards.

Really sorry I wasn’t able to play in Adelaide as I was really looking forward to it. 😓😓 @AdelaideTennis https://t.co/qeQZy2jgoQ — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 13, 2020

De Minaur cut a dejected figure, as he discussed his reasons for not playing in Adelaide to the assembled media.

But he said it will allow him to focus on regaining full fitness ahead of next week's Australian Open in Melbourne, where he will be the highest-ranked Australian man.

"Obviously I'm not in the happiest mood," de Minaur, 20, said.

"But it's something that happens.

"I aggravated a bit of an ab injury.

"I've just got to do whatever I can to make sure my body recovers.

"My sole focus is making sure I recover for my next one (tournament)."

Spaniard Jaume Munar, a lucky loser from qualifying, will now take De Minaur's place in the Adelaide draw and advance automatically to the second round.

The Sydney-born talent claimed a set off world No.1 Rafael Nadal, before going down to the Spanish great.

Meanwhile, Netherlands' world No.9 Kiki Bertens withdrew from the women's draw on Monday, citing an achilles injury.

It comes a day after Bertens and Australian World No.1 Ash Barty fell short in the Brisbane International doubles decider, going down to Barbora Strycova and Su-Wei Hsie.

Bertens was set to play Greece's world No.23 Maria Sakkari in round one of the Adelaide International and her withdrawal is yet another blow for the new tournament, which also had Brisbane women's semi-finalist Petra Kvitova pull out.

Barty will kick off her Adelaide International campaign on Tuesday after going straight through to the second round.