Rain could be on the way.
News

'Double edged sword': Severe storms on the horizon

Mark Zita
by
3rd Dec 2018 7:00 PM

SEVERE thunderstorms have been predicted for the Gladstone region, but it could be damaging to the fire situation south of Gladstone.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said an upper level trough, bringing cool air in to the atmosphere, is the cause of these storms.

"We got fairly strong winds as well, so a combination of those factors assist in creating a potentially severe thunderstorm this afternoon," Mr Blazak said.

"Our main concern is those damaging and destructive wind gusts...large hail larger than golf ball sized hail.

"Even the possibility of local heavy falls in a very short period of time, just causing a bit of flash flooding."

He advises people to look at the Bureau's website if they see a big thunderstorm on their way.

Mr Blazak also said these conditions could hamper fire fighting efforts.

"It's a bit of a double edged sword," he said.

"We got the one side of things that creates very strong wind gusts coming from all different directions, which makes fighting fires extremely difficult.

"Fingers crossed we get some rainfall on top of those fires, and that would really help get some of them under control."

The forecast for the rest of the week, and right in to the weekend, is for showers and cooler temperatures.

bureau of meteorology gladstone region storm prediction
Gladstone Observer

