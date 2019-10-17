Double fatal crash driver charged in hospital

The scene of the crash on Gympie Arterial Road in which two people have died. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

A MAN accused of driving a stolen car that hit and killed a Brisbane father allegedly tried to flee the scene of Tuesday night's horror crash, spitting blood at police as his passengers lay dead and injured.

It can be revealed that police wanted to question all three occupants of the stolen car before the fatal crash, with one due in court yesterday and another who died yesterday having a criminal history 14 pages long.

The driver, 28-year-old Jordan Cubby, was last night charged with evasion, unlawful use of motor vehicle, serious assault of police officer and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grevious bodily harm or death while excessively speeding.

Jordan Cubby was driving the stolen vehicle involved in the crash and survived the horrific accident.

Passenger John Weatherall, who died in the Bald Hills. John was the front passenger in the stolen car.

IT worker Shahid Islam was on the way home to his wife and four-year-old son when he was hit head-on by an allegedly stolen SUV travelling at speed in the wrong lane of Gympie Arterial Rd at Bald Hills.

The horror crash unfolded in front of an ambulance travelling just 100m behind Mr Islam, but both he and a passenger from the allegedy stolen car - John William Weatherall - were killed on impact.

Weatherall, 32, was on ­parole and was described in a recent court hearing as having a 14-page rap sheet.

He was given a prison sentence last year for attempting to sell stolen jewellery and was eligible for parole in April.

The court was told Weatherall had committed that crime while on parole for another crime.

His grieving relatives yesterday said their hearts were aching for their "handsome" late uncle.

Shantel Lucas was the rear passenger in the stolen car. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but her condition is unknown.

In the rear of the allegedly stolen car was 32-year-old Shantel Lucas, who was due to front court yesterday on 12 counts of fraud, six counts of attempted fraud, a charge of enter premises and commit indictable offence and stealing.

The Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital said yesterday it could not release any information on her condition.

Police said that the Mitsubishi SUV was allegedly stolen from Chamberlain St in Toowoomba on October 14.

It is understood that at the time of the crash about 11.50pm on Tuesday, police wanted to question all three occupants of the allegedly stolen SUV as part of their investigations into break-and-enter offences.

It was spotted by a police patrol shortly before midnight on Tuesday on Lutwyche Rd.

A map showing how the horror double fatal crash happened.

The patrol attempted to pull the stolen car over, but it allegedly fled at high speed.

It continued north, driving along Gympie Arterial Rd on the wrong side of the road.

An ambulance travelling in the southbound lanes - with a patient on board - was passed by Mr Islam just moments ­before the crash.

They were just 100m behind his car when it was hit head-on by the Mitsubishi.

"They actually witnessed the accident first-hand unfold in front of them, so they were able to provide immediate care in some really difficult circumstances," High Acuity Response Unit paramedic Matthew Meister said.

"They could have been involved, so we're very lucky not more people were injured or hurt than what there was."

Mr Meister said the vehicles in the crash were "extensively damaged", making it a "horrible scene".

"It's certainly one of (the worst accidents I've seen)," Mr Meister said.

"It's tragic and horrible, two people have lost their lives last night and two others have serious injuries.

"The two that survived are very lucky in this incident, although with really serious injuries for one of them, they're both really lucky to be alive."

Mr Meister said one of the survivors - believed to be Lucas - was rushed to hospital with serious musculoskeletal injuries.

Shahid Islam with his wife, Ferdousi Islam. Mr Islam was driving home to his family when a man driving a stolen car crashed into him in Bald Hills overnight. Picture: Facebook

Cubby sustained moderate soft tissue injuries and fractures, allegedly kicking his way free of the wreckage and attempting to flee the scene.

It is understood he was ­sedated by paramedics at the scene of the crash after allegedly spitting blood at police officers.

He was taken to hospital under police guard and is expected to appear in court on Thursday from his hospital bed.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and has appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage to come forward.