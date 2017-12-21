Double the Adventure

TRAVELLING TWINS: Maja (left) and Nina at the lagoon.

Slovenian twins, Maja and Nina, are a long way from the 1 degree temperatures, chasing the Australian sun and the laid back serenity of sunny Airlie Beach.

How long have you been in Airlie Beach?

We arrived in Airlie Beach two days ago, but we have travelled Australia and started our adventure in Sydney a few weeks ago.

Where is Next?

We will go to Paradise resort to see White Haven beach and then come back to Airlie for another two days.

What do you love about the Australia and in particular the Whitsundays?

The beaches are so amazing and the weather is good; its so warm here all of the time.

Australians are so friendly, smiley and happy all of the time also.

Favourite attraction or place to hang out?

This lagoon is so nice and a chilled place to hang out and meet people, but Uluru was our favourite part of the Australian adventure so far.

What are your plans while in the Whitsundays?

To see White Haven beach, relax and to do some snorkelling on the reef.

What is your top Queensland travel tip?

Maja, "I'm not sure, I don't really have one.”

Nina "umm I'm not sure either, maybe wear sunscreen everyday.”

What is the weirdest thing about Australia?

The animals some are strange and some are cute.