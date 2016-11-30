Doubling the fun at Cruise Whitsundays

THERE'S even more on offer at Cruise Whitsundays with the introduction of two new tours to Whitehaven Beach.

The BBQ picnic lunch on Whitehaven Beach and the Whitehaven Beach snorkelling combo tour follow the launch of the company's new vessel Sea Quest.

Cruise Whitsundays Sales Manager, Lisa Bates, said the tours had been incredibly well received since the beginning of operation in mid-November.

"We've had a fantastic response from our local agents who have immediately had bookings so it's been filling straight away," she said.

"(The tours have) fantastic inclusions so it's great to see."

With the picturesque location coupled with catering by Fish D'vine, Ms Bates said the tours were exciting for not just Cruise Whitsundays but for visitors to the Whitsundays.

She said the new snorkelling/Whitehaven Beach combination tour was a unique edition taking guests to Chalkies Beach to snorkel.

"This tour allows travellers to see the very best of the Whitsundays in one day - world famous Whitehaven Beach and one of the region's best fringing coral reefs and in the comfort of our air conditioned, stable and brand new vessel."

"We are excited that having our new custom built vessel Sea Quest has allowed us to reconfigure our boating operations to include a lunch time tour which we know will be very appealing particularly to couples, but also to other travellers wanting to see and enjoy Whitehaven Beach, as well as offer a beach/snorkelling combination tour."

With more plans in the pipeline for Cruise Whitsundays, the latest tours are a testament to the dedicated commitment the company has to product innovation.

For more information or to book a tour visit www.cruisewhitsundays.com or book via any of the local agents of tour desks in the region.