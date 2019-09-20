Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The garden of Julie Roggeveen is an entrant in The Chronicle Garden Competition.
The garden of Julie Roggeveen is an entrant in The Chronicle Garden Competition. Kevin Farmer
News

Download PDF maps for Chronicle Garden Competition

Meghan Harris
by
20th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you are visiting The Chronicle Garden Competition gardens over the next 10 days, we've made it easy for you to navigate your way around the region.

The Chronicle has put together 10 downloadable PDF maps for visitors and residents to print off and take with them as they tour the gardens.

Ten of thousands of people are expected to visit the gardens this weekend alone, but they are open to the public from today through to Sunday, September 29.

Entry is free.

Click here for online interactives of the maps

DOWNLOAD YOUR PRINTABLE PDFs HERE.

The Chronicle Garden Competition entrants (use this when navigating maps 2 - 5)

1. Toowoomba North garden map (all entrants)

2. Toowoomba South garden map (all entrants)

3. Country gardens map (all entrants)

4. Highfields garden map (all entrants)

5. Pittsworth self-drive map

6. Picnic Point self-drive map

7. Queens Park self-drive map

8. Laurel Bank self-drive map

9. Highfields self-drive map

10. Country gardens self-drive map

More Stories

editors picks gardens pdfs the chronicle garden competition toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    What beaches could lose drum lines next

    premium_icon What beaches could lose drum lines next

    News Southeast Queensland’s most popular beaches are looming as the next target in a Greenies-led war on shark drum lines.

    • 20th Sep 2019 4:52 AM
    Live: Varsity College v St James College

    premium_icon Live: Varsity College v St James College

    Basketball Champion Basketball Schools Queensland livestream over four days

    VALE: The extraordinary man who helped build our community

    premium_icon VALE: The extraordinary man who helped build our community

    People and Places A man known for his contribution to our region has been farewelled.

    Pauline Hanson is a danger to single mums and their children

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson is a danger to single mums and their children

    Opinion Pauline Hanson leading the family court inquiry is bad for mums.